LANSING — Area residents who have long been used to dialing seven digits for local phone calls will need to adjust and dial 10 digits starting today as a tradeoff to help people considering suicide.
The requirement to dial the area code, as well as the local exchange and number is necessary to fit in a new suicide prevention line that uses the same three-digit code as some phone exchanges.
The number “988” goes into effect for the national suicide prevention line July 16, 2022, which now is reached by dialing (800) 273-8255.
The change, which has been phasing in since April 24, affects Michigan callers in the 616, 810, 906 and 989 area codes. People in zones using 231, 269, 517, 734, 313 and 586 area codes are unaffected by the change.
“On and after (Oct. 24), local calls dialed with only seven digits may not be completed, and a recording will inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed,” the FCC said in a press release. “If you get this recording, you must hang up and dial again using the area code with the seven-digit telephone number.”
The FCC said phone customers should check a variety of things to ensure they are ready for the change, including all services, automatic dialing equipment, or other types of equipment that are programmed to complete local calls, such as:
n life safety systems or medical monitoring devices
n PBXs
n fax machines
n internet dial-up numbers
n fire or burglar alarm and security systems or gates
n speed dialers
n mobile or other wireless phone contact lists
n call forwarding settings
n voicemail services and other similar functions
Other items worth checking include:
n websites
n personal and business stationery
n advertising materials
n personal and business checks
n contact information
n personal or pet ID tags
The FCC said local phone call costs and rates should not change, nor will areas that are considered local or long-distance calling zones.
Three-digit call lines such as 711 (relay services), 911 (emergency services), 211, 311, 411, 511, 611 and 811 will remain reachable by dialing three digits.
