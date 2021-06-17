CORUNNA — Shiawassee County officials Wednesday uniformly defended charging nearly $3,000 for a two-page Freedom of Information Act request concerning the legality of using jail inmates for labor, citing the lengthy amount of time clerk’s office employees spent searching for the document.
Discussion over the FOIA request dominated the county board of commissioners’ Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday, with Clerk Caroline Wilson indicating her staff spent more than 90 hours in search of the two-page, hand-written resolution.
“People want to know why they’re waiting in line to get their documents, why they’re waiting in line to get birth certificates … It’s because (clerk’s office employees are) hunting down books in the attic and they’re down one person, they’re down two people having to deal with this,” board Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, said Wednesday. “Nevertheless, they found it. They did it and they didn’t complain about it.”
Philip Ellison, of Outside Legal Counsel, submitted the FOIA request in April. He’s appealing the $2,894.92 cost to the board of commissioners.
“The fee demanded is simply unreasonable and unlawful,” Ellison wrote in his appeal, asking for a waiver or reduction of fees. “It is impossible and/or unreasonable that it took more than 98 hours to locate a single two-page document at a fee of nearly $3,000 when the estimate was, at most, up to 10 hours, which itself was already unreasonably high.”
The original resolution, obtained via FOIA Tuesday by The Argus-Press, consists of two hand-written pages from a Oct. 1, 1895, resolution passed by the county board of supervisors that allows prisoners to be used for labor.
Michigan statute (section 801.10, passed in 1846) authorizes county boards to allow jail inmates to be used for labor, though “a person, including a public official or public employee, shall not sell, hire, lease, loan, contract for, or otherwise use the labor of prisoners for his or her own private benefit or financial gain.”
According to emails obtained by The Argus-Press, Shiawassee County first estimated Ellison’s request would take 10 hours and cost approximately $293. Boggs later emailed Ellison indicating the request would take an additional 88.5 hours to complete (at a rate of $29.39 per hour), bringing the total cost to roughly $2,894.92.
Counties in Michigan are required to “make regular entries of all (of the board of commissioners) resolutions and decisions upon all questions,” and certified copies of those documents must be maintained by the county and be made available for inspection by any person who requests the records, Ellison indicated in his appeal.
“The county has clearly failed to maintain its legally-required records in an organized manner that can be regularly and normally located,” Ellison said, adding if the county board does not rule in his favor, he will pursue litigation in circuit court seeking a waiver or reduction of fees.
County attorney Ryan Painter Wednesday dismissed the notion that court records were lost or misplaced.
“The court’s records are exactly where they’re supposed to be. The reason this was so difficult to find is because all we had to work with was a timeline,” Painter said. “This was a resolution based on a public act that, I believe, was from 1846. Our clerk went above and beyond the call of duty to try to find the hand-written resolution.”
Wilson indicated one of her employees was pulled off of regularly scheduled training to help accommodate the FOIA request, straining the department — which she described as shorthanded — in terms of meeting customer service needs.
“We don’t have the money to digitize all of those records, and if we keep paying out for FOIA lawsuits we certainly never will,” Painter said. “It was absolutely a frivolous request, in my opinion, and I applaud the clerk for finding it.”
Commissioner John Plowman, R-District 7, echoed Painter’s comments, commending clerk’s office staff members for their hard work and dedication.
“They spent 881/2, 90, 100 hours looking and we receive a lot of this all the time,” Plowman said. “We have people that are looking for little loopholes to sue us to get your tax money, that’s what they’re after.”
The Argus-Press has submitted dozens of FOIA requests to the county and numerous other public entities over the last several years; the highest amount charged by any public body for a FOIA during that period was approximately $220. The request contained phone records of a public official, text messages, and was comprised of dozens of pages of documents.
Most FOIA invoices were less than $50, or the fees were waived altogether.
According to Michigan Open Records law, a public body may not charge more than “the hourly wage of the lowest-paid public body employee capable of performing the tasks necessary to comply with the request.”
Michigan passed an open records act and became subject to FOIA in 1977.
Several recent studies by open records organizations have ranked Michigan dead-last in the U.S. in government transparency and compliance related to FOIA.
CLEARLY FAILED. “The county has clearly failed to maintain its legally-required records in an organized manner that can be regularly and normally located,”
