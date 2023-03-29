Owosso firefighters featured on nationally-broadcast TV program for daring February 2022 rescue

OWOSSO — Owosso’s Director of Public Safety Kevin Lenkart doesn’t exactly know how his department came to the attention of producers for the TV show “Hearts of Heroes,” but said he is certainly glad they were.
The show, which is produced by Hearst media, is currently in its fourth season. Hosted by Ginger Zee, chief meteorologist for “Good Morning America” and ABC News, the show looks at “the heroic work of brave first responders in the aftermath of manmade and natural disasters,” and airs on ABC stations as part of the “Weekend Adventure” educational/informational programming block airing Saturday mornings in most local markets, per an industry release.
The Owosso Fire Department, which Lenkart oversees in his dual police/fire chief role, and Owosso Township Fire Department, headed by Mike Ardelean, were spotlighted in last Saturday’s episode — entitled “Soaring Heroes.”
The departments were featured for their mutual aid work in a Feb. 2022 fire on S. Chipman Street in Owosso, where an unconscious victim was rescued from a bedroom on the second floor of a house. In March 2022, OFD issued “Citations of Valor” to those who played pivotal roles in saving the man’s life — Lieutenant Mike Gute and firefighter Whitney Ryan from the Owosso Township FD; firefighters John McKay and Matthew Nowiski from the Owosso FD; and Shiawassee County Dispatcher Kelsey Curtis.
Lenkart said he was contacted by the show last summer, and over the course of a couple weeks in August 2022, parts of Saturday’s episode were filmed at the OFD station. He said the department provided the production with actual footage of the rescue used in the show.
Lenkart watched the episode and gave it his stamp of approval.
“It is very good. It was very professionally done and is representative of what occurred. They showed the heroic efforts, and it was a good opportunity for our firefighters to get the recognition they deserve for their efforts with the fire,” he said.
In the episode, McKay walked interviewers through how, after firefighters entered the home and found the victim, he was experiencing agonal breathing — when someone who is not getting sufficient oxygen is gasping for air.
“We couldn’t see anything. We could hear him breathing, and it didn’t sound good,” McKay said.
Nowiski explained that agonal breathing is not “true breathing” and is a sign that a person is about to undergo cardiac arrest. Nowiski said he and McKay made the decision to remove the victim out the window for speed and to not expose him to more smoke or heat.
“I knew that our time was limited so now was the time to get him out of the house,” Nowiski said.
Gute said when he grabbed the victim and removed him from the house, he thought the victim had already expired.
“I was leaning through the window and I grabbed him under the arms and under the shoulders; he was completely limp and completely unconscious. To me, that was a person that was deceased,” Gute said.
The victim was initially taken to Memorial Healthcare in critical condition for initial treatment before being transferred to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, and was released four days after the fire.
A second person, Timothy Clancy, was later found in the basement of the home and was charged with arson. Per the latest available update, Clancy is currently undergoing a mental evaluation for competency and to determine if he can be held criminally responsible for his actions.
