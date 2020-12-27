CORUNNA — During his 28-year career with the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, Det. Lt. Scott Shenk has experienced his fair share of surprises, chief among them exchanging gunfire with, and ultimately apprehending, shooter Joshua Rosebush Jan. 22, 2019.
On Shenk’s final day with the department Tuesday, his wife Jackie made sure he had another memorable moment: She organized a parade with family members and local first responders to commemorate his nearly three decades of service in the county.
“It’s unbelievable,” Shenk said moments after the parade outside the sheriff’s office Tuesday. “I’ve had the thrill of working with some fabulous officers (in my law enforcement career) … I can’t ask for anything more. It’s time, it’s time to go but it’s been a great run.”
Shenk is one of five sheriff’s office employees leaving the department as 2020 comes to a close, each taking a $15,000 buyout offered by the county as a means to cut down on its legacy retirement costs. Together, Shenk and fellow retirees Sgt. Doug Chapman (26 years), Undersheriff Robert Brancheau (21 years), Dep. Craig Lawson (20 years) and Dep. David Flores (17 years) represent 112 years of law enforcement experience leaving the county.
“We’re sorry to see those people go but we’re excited about what the future holds and just excited about our (continued) service to the community,” Sheriff Brian BeGole said Tuesday. “It’s quite a challenge because you lose a lot of good guys and comrades, but we lose over a 100 years of experience (this time around) and so we’re tasked with not only finding new deputies, but training them and then retaining them.”
The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the employee buyout program Aug. 20, providing eligible employees vested in the Municipal Employee Retirement System (MERS) an increased incentive to retire.
“These employees are more expensive and have substantial legacy costs associated with them,” County Coordinator Brian Boggs said at the time. “Most of these employees would not be replaced and those that would be replaced would not be a part of MERS.”
Overall, approximately 10 county employees have taken the buyout; each of them received formal recognition for their service during the board of commissioners’ Dec. 17 full board meeting.
The buyout marks one of the board’s numerous efforts to combat a long-term MERS underfunding problem.
In September, commissioners voted unanimously to close the MERS defined benefit plan to new, non union-represented employees, effective Jan. 1. The move does not affect employees currently participating in MERS, Boggs said. Non-represented employees include elected officials and employees in the prosecutor’s office, health department and district court.
Additionally, it will be up to the board of commissioners to negotiate the discontinuation of MERS across all union contracts as they are renewed in the coming years.
In November, board members also voted 6-1 to increase the required MERS contribution by current non-represented employees.
The non-rep contribution, which is deducted from employees’ pay, will increase from 1 to 3 percent Jan. 1. The contribution will jump to 5 percent Jan. 1, 2022.
“That additional amount of money will go into the MERS fund to help with legacy costs,” Boggs said following the Nov. 18 Committee of the Whole meeting. “We have $34 million of unfunded liabilities so that’s important.”
Additionally, on Dec. 17, commissioners voted unanimously to select Maner Wealth as the county’s new retirement provider for non-reps, marking a shift from a defined benefit plan to a defined contribution, or 401K, plan.
Under a defined contribution plan, employees are primarily responsible for saving and investing in their own retirement, with employers having the option to offer a matching contribution up to a certain amount. The employee’s retirement benefit depends upon how much they save and how their plan’s investments perform.
Commissioner John Plowman, R-District 7, noted the state made the switch to a defined contribution plan under Gov. John Engler in 1996.
“We have to make these changes,” Plowman said in September. “It’s really crimping employment, budgets, everything — it’s only going to get worse so we decided that we probably need to stop the bleeding now.”
For Shenk, multiple factors played into the decision to retire, among them the Jan. 22, 2019, incident.
On that day, Shenk and dozens of other police officers across mid-Michigan, was searching for Rosebush. About 2 a.m. that morning, Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeffrey Koenig was conducting a traffic stop of a truck with no headlights, not knowing the vehicle was stolen and the driver was a wanted felon, BeGole said.
The driver, Rosebush, drew a handgun, said “night, night” and shot Koenig in the face and shoulder.
Although he was wounded and barely able to talk, Koenig returned fire and was able to radio the suspect’s description, the vehicle he fled in and the general direction in which he was headed, the sheriff said.
Rosebush abandoned the stolen car, igniting a manhunt spanning several counties, including Shiawassee.
Shenk and other deputies positioned themselves on the east side of the county, where they could watch the roads for suspicious activity. Listening to the radio, Shenk heard that a white van had been stolen from a gas station on Bristol Road near I-475, BeGole said.
Shenk began patrolling I-69 in an unmarked car. While eastbound on the interstate near the Durand exit, Shenk spotted the van.
As Shenk followed, the van exited the highway at Woodbury Road, ran a stop sign at the end of the ramp and took off south on Woodbury Road. The van soon pulled into a residential driveway and stopped. Shenk, concerned it was an ambush, parked his unmarked car in the road, where he could watch Rosebush.
Several minutes passed before Rosebush tried to back the van out of the driveway but he ended up in a ditch on the other side of the road.
“Shenk knew he had to act quickly for fear that one of the approaching drivers may become a victim to a carjacking or hostage situation,” BeGole said. “At gunpoint, Lt. Shenk ordered Rosebush, who was still behind the wheel, to place his hands on top of his head.
“At first, Rosebush complied with the commands, but when one of the approaching vehicles failed to heed Lt. Shenk’s warnings and continued toward them, Rosebush used the opportunity to exit the van.
“Rosebush then attempted to kill Lt. Shenk, by jumping out from behind the van while at the same time pointing a handgun at him,” the sheriff continued. “At the same moment, Lt. Shenk fired his handgun, striking Rosebush in the face and shoulder, and causing him to drop the weapon.”
Rosebush was taken into custody with the assistance of Perry Police Chief Kyle Bawks and other responding police officers. Rosebush eventually was sentenced in Saginaw County’s 10th Circuit Court Nov. 27, 2019, to 75 to 115 years in prison for the 28 felonies he committed during the multi-county crime spree.
“I have eight grandchildren, one on the way, and five kids,” Shenk said. “They keep me busy, so I’m excited now to spend a lot of time with them.”
“We’re ready,” Jackie Shenk added. “He’s had a great career, but in these days and times now, we’re ready to travel and relax.”
BeGole described the numerous officers’ departure as a “great loss for the county.”
“(Scott) had that knack (for law enforcement) and with it came a lot of dedication to the cases. He took things seriously and he gave his all and he’s just such a great detective,” BeGole said. “We hate to see him go, but on the other hand we’re happy that he’s able to have more time with his family and his family can have more time with him.
“Sgt. (Doug) Chapman had a lot of years in here and he’s been a really vital employee as has Dep. (Craig) Lawson, I mean, he’s loved by the community,” BeGole continued. “I wish I could keep those (employees), but I understand that there’s more things to life than just working. We thank them all for their service.”
BeGole said the sheriff’s office recently conducted written tests and oral interviews to fill upcoming vacancies, noting a few internal sheriff’s office employees will be receiving promotions to begin 2021.
He acknowledged making up for 112 years of experience will be no easy task.
“Unfortunately, police work is not as appealing as it once was,” BeGole said. “Police agencies are competing for police officers and a lot of times wages and retirement are what makes you competitive. We’re hoping to track some qualified, experienced police officers to serve this community for the next 25 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.