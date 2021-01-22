CORUNNA — Shiawassee County has already spent nearly $73,000 defending Sheriff Brian BeGole and the Sheriff’s Office from a lawsuit by a former corrections officer over her termination, according to invoices obtained by The Argus-Press via a Freedom of Information Act request.
Former corrections deputy Sgt. Kathy McGuckin was fired by BeGole in fall 2019, and later filed suit in Shiawassee County Circuit Court challenging the dismissal. The suit was transferred to Ingham County because of conflicts involving local officials.
Both Shiawassee County Coordinator Brian Boggs and McGuckin’s attorney Tom Pabst declined to comment on the pending litigation or fees. Boggs refused to comment whether the county has offered McGuckin a settlement.
McGuckin was fired for “violating policies” in October 2019 allegedly by leaking information and causing conflicts within the department — allegations that deposition testimony from other employees seems to at least partially dispute.
In the letter BeGole sent McGuckin informing her of her termination, he stated she “consistently complained and engaged multiple corrections deputies and MSP Troopers… that special deputy (Sam) Safi had access to the LEIN system, which would be a felony if true.”
McGuckin’s attorney claims that BeGole knew McGuckin had voiced concerns regarding LEIN violations prior to her termination.
“(BeGole) knew for a fact that McGuckin had made complaints about misuse or abuse of the LEIN system by an employee,” Pabst stated in a previous filing. “He knew that these statements were false” and “contradicted his own firing letter.”
McGuckin’s suit remains ongoing and is scheduled for jury trial in April. McGuckin is seeking at least $100,000 in damages. She also has pending mediation through her former worker’s union.
According to billing invoices from Rosati, Schultz, Joppich & Amtsbuechler P.C., of Farmington Hills, the law firm that represents BeGole and Shiawassee County, the suit has cost $72,812. Boggs added that records do not include invoices from 2019, when the suit was filed.
The invoices provided show the county’s attorneys have attempted to subpoena McGuckin’s phone and Facebook records, and attempted to seize McGuckin’s phone to have it digitally analyzed. Court records do not indicate whether any of the subpoenas have been enforced.
Also according to the invoices, the county’s attorneys monitored McGuckin’s social media activity, attempting to obtain via subpoena the social media records of other individuals they suspected were operating Facebook pages critical of the Sheriff’s Office.
Numerous people associated with the case have been interviewed by lawyers. In addition, Mark Pendergraff, who is the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office’s investigator, was scheduled to be deposed this week. Sam Safi, a special deputy under BeGole, is due for a deposition early next week, after numerous delays.
According to previously filed depositions in the suit, obtained by the Argus-Press, the Sheriff’s Office environment was one of jealousy, mistrust, lies, fears of media leaks and false allegations at the time of McGuckin’s termination in 2019.
Deputy Keith Hansen testified during a deposition that many deputies were resentful Safi was given what appeared to be preferential treatment over longtime employees.
“It’s no secret that Sam, I believe Sam wants to be a police officer,” Hansen testified. “He likes to portray himself as one. He is not…The way he would — was allowed to dress and, you know, his portrayal to the public as if he was an officer and everybody knew that he wasn’t.”
Hansen went on to state that he gave Safi a disciplinary warning and filed a report after Safi accidentally “wanded,” or pointed a loaded weapon at Hansen and another deputy during a live-fire qualification exercise at the Sheriff’s Office shooting range.
“I believe that at that time, they took his gun away from him, and did not allow him to carry a weapon after that,” Hansen continued.
Following the incident at the gun range, The Argus-Press received information from several law enforcement sources and submitted a FOIA request for any documentation related to the incident. The Sheriff’s Office denied the request, claiming release of the records would “have a chilling effect” on the community’s trust in community law enforcement.
In BeGole’s deposition, he denied any knowledge of Safi being issued a department firearm.
However, in now-retired Sgt. Doug Chapman’s deposition, he testified Safi was issued a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun “at the request of the sheriff,” directly contradicting BeGole’s deposition testimony.
BeGole also testified during his deposition that he had never received any complaints regarding Safi’s alleged misuse of the LEIN system.
In a deposition by deputy Lynette Kendall, who was in charge of LEIN training and enforcement for the sheriff’s office, she testified she resigned from that position due to “daily” violations by Sheriff’s Office employees.
Kendall said numerous deputies at the jail left themselves logged into LEIN on workstations, and would then use another station or walk away. Using LEIN under another deputy’s account is a violation of LEIN rules.
Robert Hudecek, who was formerly contracted to perform information technology work for the Sheriff’s Office, testified that he had witnessed Safi using Chapman’s workstation, but he had never seen Safi logged into any Sheriff’s Office employee’s LEIN account.
In Michigan, unauthorized access to LEIN information is a felony. Safi is not authorized to access LEIN information, nor does he have a LEIN account or login.
According to depositions by BeGole and other deputies, the state’s LEIN regulatory body received an anonymous complaint, which was forwarded by Michigan State Police to the Sheriff’s Office.
An investigation by former Undersheriff Robert Brancheau and Jail Administrator Lt. Tamie Willson cleared the Sheriff’s Office of any LEIN violations. No outside agency participated in the investigation.
Brancheau’s and Willson’s internal investigation found no wrongdoing by Sheriff’s Office employees.
Shiawassee County pays approximately $380,000 per year to its insurance carrier, which is responsible for the payment of legal fees incurred as the result of the suit.
