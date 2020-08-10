ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Three years ago, Karen Dechman Bond was helping a fellow Alaska native clean out her mother’s photography studio following her death, and spotted something that stood out.
“I saw the photo album and other old papers and photos and bought the lot off her for $100. She did not know anything about them or how they made their way to Alaska,” Dechman Bond said.
She said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she had plenty of time on her hands to sit down and do some research.
It turned out that photo album — discovered about 170 years and 4,000 miles from its point of origin — contained photos of the Carruthers and Devereaux families, who lived in Shiawassee County in the mid-1800s, and have descendants who still live in Michigan.
One of those descendants, Mary Carruthers West, grew up on a farm south of Owosso, and currently lives in East Lansing. She said the 1,500-acre farm was originally a homestead and was owned by her family until 1969. Her father Cameron Carruthers managed the farm until the ’80s.
“We are anxious to learn how the album made its way to Alaska,” West said. “Amazing.”
Her son is a pilot for UPS, and often travels to and from Alaska. He plans to get the album from Dechman Bond on an upcoming trip, and will be bringing it back to Michigan for the Carruthers and Devereaux families.
The Carruthers family is also hosting a small “sibling reunion” at the end of the month in Petoskey.
How the photo album ended up in Alaska is a question that may bring fragmented answers — but never be completely known.
And that’s part of the fun for Dechman Bond. One individual she researched — she found the passport application for the person — arrived in the U.S. aboard the RMS Mauritania. That vessel was an ocean liner that was one of the largest ships of its day and only slightly smaller than the Titanic.
“I find it entertaining that she and I have both visited the same countries, same historic sites, no doubt. We probably both threw coins in Italian fountains,” Dechman Bond said.
Dechman Bond was able to determine, with the help of the Owosso Historical Society and an Ancestry.com account, a cache of information about the Carruthers and Devereaux families, who were “heavily involved in the Civil War” and well-established in the Shiawassee area.
George Carruthers apparently started a local sawmill, and his brother Peter was a successful local farmer. Peter’s estate document, obtained by Dechman Bond, was 80-plus pages and itemized his property at the time of his death — “down to the last sheep,” according to Dechman Bond. Many of the relatives of both families are also buried in local cemeteries. George Carruthers was Mary Carruthers West’s great-grandfather.
Dechman Bond believes the 170-year-old mystery can serve to help people, even in 2020. She advises individuals to prioritize making a will, medical directives, power of attorney, banking information, property deeds and other information.
“We all remain mystified how the album came into the possession of our famous local photographer here in Alaska,” Dechman Bond, who is the former president of the Harvard Club in Virginia, added. “Did a family member travel here with the gold rush? The (oil) pipeline? Quite a few women came here to be brides in a state with such a high male population. It remains a mystery, but this has taught me to label all of my photos.”
She compared life in the mid-1800s with that of present day, discovered the importance of estate planning, and is glad she devoted time to her research that will see the photo album returned home.
“Staying at home can be a very productive time. Organizing our lives has given us a sense of control and it makes us happy to revisit less stressful times by discussing our past,” she said.
