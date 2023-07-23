OWOSSO — The concept of “Christmas in July” is of indeterminate origin. Many consider the first use of the phrase to be found in an 1892 French opera called “Werther,” by Édouard Blau, Paul Milliet, and Georges Hartmann.
In one scene of the opera, a group of children practice a Christmas song in July, prompting a character to remark that “When you sing Christmas in July, you rush the season.”
One of the earliest confirmed instances of anybody actually celebrating the time-shifted holiday in the U.S. comes from Keystone Camp, a girls’ (ages 7-14) summer camp located in Brevard, North Carolina, amid the Blue Ridge Mountains.
The camp has been celebrating Christmas in July since 1933, according to an article by Country Living magazine.
If any organization is going to be celebrating Christmas in July locally, it makes sense that it would be the Steam Railroading Institute.
The SRI is, of course, inextricably linked with Yuletide cheer, given its status as the home of the famous Pere Marquette 1225 steam engine, the basis for the film version the engine in the holiday classic “The Polar Express.”
On Saturday, SRI staff and volunteers were full of holiday spirit for their Christmas in July event.
Visitors to the institute were given the opportunity to ogle the 1225 engine and other rail components on the grounds and go on caboose rides, with a showing of “The Polar Express” capping things off.
Saturday’s event was something of teaser for Tuesday, when tickets for this year’s “North Pole Express” will go on sale at noon.
This will be the 19th season for the excursion train that runs from Owosso to Ashley’s Christmas village and back. The SRI will operate two runs a day on Saturday and Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.from Nov. 17 through Dec. 18.
The 1225 engine is set to be back in harness this year, after sitting out 2022 while it has undergone extensive repairs.
A special run is set for Friday, Nov. 24, when the 1225 will head north at 2 p.m. and return from Ashley around 6:30 p.m., in plenty of time for the annual Owosso Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
SRI executive director Dean Pyers said ticket prices for have had to come up a bit, in part due to the work on the 1225.
Coach tickets are $70 per person, and coach deluxe — which includes a seat on a former Amtrak Superliner — is $80 per ticket.
Then there’s “Cocoa Class,” which comes with souvenir mugs and unlimited hot chocolate for $95 per ticket, and a dining table for four in the “Claus Club” is $460.
There is at least one adult-only option. Seats in the Pere Marquette parlor car, which features tables for two and alcoholic beverages to go with the cocoa, are $150 per ticket.
It can be pretty nerve-wracking to try for North Pole Express tickets right when the sale opens on Tuesday, so Pyers suggests being prepared with backup dates in case preferred dates and times have sold out.
“We get a pretty big surge right away,” he said. “It’s steady for several hours.”
When the North Pole Express got its start, everyone hoped — but no one envisioned — it would still be going.
“We didn’t see selling this many tickets,” he said. “Our partnership with Ashley has been good for both of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.