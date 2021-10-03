The Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St., announced the following menus for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Oct. 4.
The telephone number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The phone number is (989) 288-4122.
Durand hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Morrice Senior Center is 101 W. Mason St. The phone number is (517) 625-4270.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Curbside lunch to-go is served Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. It is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make reservations with the center you will be picking up from by 4:30 p.m. the day before.
Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60. Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Items to Note
Owosso: SMARTS Art Class at 10 a.m. Tuesday
Durand: Anyone Can Paint class a 1 p.m. Tuesday
Lunch Menus
Owosso Center
Monday – Stuffed green pepper, beets, fruit, corn muffin
Tuesday – Pizza casserole, tossed salad, fruit, blueberry muffin
Wednesday – Chicken noodle casserole, green beans, fruit, roll
Thursday – Beef stew, coleslaw, fruit, biscuit
Friday – Baked pork chops, mashed potatoes with gravy, dressing, carrots, applesauce
Durand and Morrice centers
Monday – Cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes, beets, fruit, bread and butter
Tuesday – Chicken chop suey over rice, Chinese veggies, broccoli, pineapple, egg roll
Wednesday – Cheesy potato soup with ham, half ham sandwich with lettuce and tomato, fruit, crackers
Thursday – Cobb salad with chicken, bacon bits, cheese, eggs, mixed greens and croutons, fruit, breadstick, cookie
Friday – Breaded baked chicken, au gratin potatoes, spinach, fruit, banana muffin
