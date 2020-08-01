The Argus-Press
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The Michigan State Police is increasing patrols on all freeways, trunk lines and major roads in Genesee and Shiawassee counties, effective immediately, according to a Thursday press release.
“The mission is traffic safety and their focus will be to reduce speeding, (encourage) safety belt use and (limit) distracted driving,” the MSP said in the release.
Flint Post troopers have been assigned to the freeway as part of their daily patrol and will be putting together traffic safety initiatives to place multiple resources at key locations to reduce traffic crashes, per the release.
