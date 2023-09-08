OVID — Though it was a misty afternoon, a number of furry four-legged enlivened the atmosphere at Blue Moon Ice Cream in Ovid with their own brand of sunny cheer Thursday.
That’s because Blue Moon’s patio played host to Community Cats of Owosso and the Shiawassee Humane Society, who attempted to bring attention to some of their adoptable pets.
While no adoptions ultimately occurred on site Thursday, staff from both organizations were grateful for the exposure to a potential new source of adopters — and at least one pup made a connection with a family that indicated that they would formalize things later today.
“(Blue Moon) owners reached out to us and asked us if we wanted to do an adoption event here,” Shiawassee Humane Society executive director Holly Guild said, explaining the relatively impromptu event.
“And we said yes!” Guild went on, “After all, what’s better than animals and ice cream?”
Among the animals present at Thursday’s event were Stella and Stacy, a pair adult dogs who were rescued from a vacant house where they had been left to starve.
“They are such good dogs,” Guild said. “They’re housebroken, they’re good with other dogs, they’re good with kids, they love all people, they have good manners, they’re quiet, they’re calm … They need to go together. They’ve been through a lot together, and they need to stay together.”
SHS had previously spotlighted the pair at this year’s Shiawassee County Fair. They can be jointly adopted for a $75 fee. The event fee for puppy adoption was $300.
Community Cats executive director Lori Bailey brought a variety of “purr-sonalitie”s to Blue Moon Thursday, including Max — a three-month-old black-and-white tuxedo kitten who cheerfully burrowed into the arms of anyone who would take him out of his cage.
Geri, a 2-year-old female orange tabby in Community Cats’ care is a more sedate feline.
“She’s just a really good girl,” Bailey said. “She was a pet once, and then she got outside accidentally and couldn’t find her way home.”
Conner, an 18-month-old brown tabby, would happily perch in the pocket of a backpack on a hiking trip.
“He loves the river, and he would get in a kayak or a canoe with you,” Bailey said. “He is an adventure kitty.”
Licorice and Tootsie Roll are panther-black feline siblings who Bailey says play a mean game of fetch, in defiance of species stereotypes.
Bailey explained that events like Thursday’s are positive community engagement opportunities, even if no pets are placed as a direct result.
“We made some new contacts and shared information about spay and neuter, which remains our main focus,” she said. “And the ice cream was great!”
Adoption fees at the event were $45 to $65 for adult cats and $85 for kittens or $150 for two, which includes everything.
“Shots and fixed and wormed and ready for love,” Bailey said.
For more information about adoptable cats and dogs, text Bailey at (517) 303-1180 or call SHS at (989) 723-4252.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.