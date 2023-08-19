OWOSSO — Not even chemotherapy could keep late Owosso resident Brian James (B.J.) Bannan off a pickleball court.
That’s why it is more than fitting that the first-ever tournament held by Owosso Pickleball is serving as a living memorial to Bannan, who passed after a months-long battle with pancreatic cancer on May 25. He was 56.
Owosso Pickleball is a Facebook group started earlier this year by local enthusiasts of the sport that countless articles in recent years have identified as the “fastest-growing” in the U.S.
Many of its earliest members — of which Bannan was one — had already been playing together at The HUB Owosso First Church of God, before deciding to try and expand their community.
So far their group has gained 97 followers — more than enough to play a few (dozen) games.
At 4 p.m. Friday, the first points were played in the B.J. Bannan Memorial Tournament. Twenty-seven mixed doubles pairs faced off at Bentley Park, playing until around around 8:30.
Players competed in novice, intermediate and advanced brackets. The tournament continues today with men’s and women’s doubles in the same format.
Proceeds from entry fees and donations from sponsors — tournament coordinator Kevin Maginity said the group had about 27 for the tournament — will go towards improvements for the pickleball courts at Bentley Park.
One of the group’s sponors, Grand Rapids-based KiwiLabs Pickleball, is awarding Kiwi paddles to the top placers in each division. Runners up will get some new pickleballs, and bronze medalists will be gifted paddle erasers and grip tape.
Maginity, another Owosso Pickleball early adopter, knew the late Bannan for nearly his entire life — “Our family and his family grew up — actually my brother was a best friend. So I didn’t know him as well as my brother did, but we went to school together and we were good friends over the years,” Maginity said — and he was confident that his late pal was smiling down on Friday’s event.
“He’s got the best seat in the house; he’d be very happy. He’d probably be a little like, ‘you guys shouldn’t have,” Maginity said.
“But he contributed a lot to the community and we just wanted to give a little bit back,” he went on.
Already, Owosso Pickleball is planning to make the B.J. Bannan Tournament a yearly staple.
Joanne Bannan, B.J.’s wife of 29 years, said that the group’s morning routine of playing pickleball at Bentley kept her husband going in the final months of his life. Despite being given six months to live in January, B.J. played every morning he could.
Joanne Bannan said B.J. often played with the couple’s three children, sons Justin, 32, and James, 26; and daughter Jordan, 27. She said he first picked up the sport last summer and was a regular at the HUB’s games.
“Playing pickleball had a huge impact on him. It got him up every morning; he played quite a bit, so I knew if he was getting up to play pickleball, we were all good. And if he didn’t, I knew he was getting bad, because he never complained, and he just looked forward to playing pickleball,” Bannan said.
Larry Lynch, owner of prize sponser KiwiLabs, was in attendance Friday. He is formerly from Owosso, graduating from Owosso High School in 2009.
Lynch said he went to school with the Bannans’ oldest son, Justin, and thatthe two played football together. After Lynch’s parents, who reside in Owosso and are members of Owosso Pickleball, told him about the memorial tournament, he knew it was worth the trip from Grand Rapids.
“We couldn’t not be here honestly,” said Lynch, who played alongside his wife Amber on Friday. “It’s just a mixture of people doing the thing that (Bannan) loved towards the end. I heard all the stories of him playing with my parents everyday whenever he could.”
Lynch said he’s an avid follower of the sport — a hybrid of ping-pong and tennis, in which hard-surfaced paddles are used to hit hollow plastic balls — which he said is “exploding” in popularity.
“It’s not just growing. It’s exploding. It’s so great because everyone has that stigma like that ‘old people sport,’ but the second anyone starts playing, they love it and it’s trickling down. You look at the pros, it’s all just 20-year-olds now, and making it look so fun. Paddle companies are starting like us, so it’s rapidly evolving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.