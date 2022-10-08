Wednesday was the fall “count day” for Michigan public schools. Across the area, district administrators checked the dipstick to see if their enrollment levels went up or down over the past calendar.
While there are two count days annually, the fall tally packs more of a punch, as 90 percent of a district’s per-pupil funding from the state is allocated based on that count.
Some superintendents received news that was conspicuously good. Corunna Public Schools reported a count up 109 from Fall 2021, and three other districts — Owosso, Durand and Morrice — joined the Cavaliers in the “plus” column. But the majority of area schools saw their numbers decline yet again.
Corunna’s gains give the district an approximate student body of 1,620. The swell will give the Cavaliers some budgetary wiggle room, as Superintendent John Fattal said in an email that the district had allocated resources based on a projection of 1,511 students.
“To be at 1,620 students on count day tells me our students and families believe we are doing things right,” he added.
The district’s success, Fattal said, is a team effort buoyed by numerous advantages for families, including a recently-hired full-time head of security. The Cavaliers are also in the process of hiring a district-wide school nurse.
“We have a committed staff who have created a family atmosphere here. They have worked hard to give our students a positive environment and provide ample support to our students,” he said.
“We have lots of student support in all of our buildings, a commitment to low-class sizes (including a dedicated paraprofessional in each kindergarten classroom), lots of support staff, award-winning CTE (career-technical education) and extra-curricular programs… the reasons go on and on. In short, we’re small enough to know all of our students and big enough to offer a fantastic curriculum.”
If the numbers hold up, the projected windfall of $997,350 will be accounted for in a revised budget sometime this fall, Fattal said.
Owosso’s gains were more modest, but the district did add a bit of padding to enrollment numbers which already paced the region by a significant margin. OPS Superintendent Andrea Tuttle reported the district gained 24 students from fall 2021’s count, for a 2022 tally of 2,962.
“The positive trend in our student count is confirmation that Owosso Public Schools is offering the academic programming that meets the needs of all students in an environment that promotes healthy relationships,” Tuttle said. “We are also making sure to use the additional resources afforded by one-time grants responsibly to support students academically and to assist them in areas of identified needs by structuring flexible programming. This has resulted in Owosso being uniquely positioned to continue to have a strong base of core and support programming that is supportable after the one-time grants are no longer available promoting continued financial stability in the district.”
Durand’s increase of 12 students from last fall’s numbers (up to 1,288) was, in one sense, a positive net of 32, as Superintendent Craig McCrumb said the district had budgeted for a loss of 20 pupils.
“We always tend to be a little conservative in our budgeting,” he added.
The district is either working on or completing several building projects, including the Railroader Activities Center. Construction of a performing arts center will largely take place next year.
“I think we’re doing good things,” McCrumb said, “and people know it.”
McCrumb said he hopes the projected bonus of $292,700 will go toward the district’s teaching staff.
“We’ve been trying to catch our teachers up” with better-paying districts in the area, he commented.
Morrice Area Schools was a gainer by the meanest of margins. The district added two students from the unofficial fall 2021 count, going up to 484 from 482.
On the other side of the ledger, Laingsburg Community Schools held relatively steady, losing eight students from its fall 2021 preliminary number to land at 1,142 students.
Laingsburg had gained 16 students last fall, so the district’s 2022 number is still up eight from its 2020 count. Superintendent Matt Shastal was encouraged with the number.
“It’s great that this student count matches our end of the year student average and we are maintaining enrollment as far back as 2012. Not a lot of districts in the Greater Lansing region can say that. It’s a great testament to the quality educational programming that we are able to offer,” Shastal said.
New Lothrop Area Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume was also encouraged by his district’s steady enrollment numbers, despite a slight decrease from fall 2021. The district’s preliminary count is 877 students, down just 11 from last fall.
“While we have added additional teaching staff and increased our current academic programs over the last several years, our enrollment numbers continue to remain steady,” he said via email.
In Byron, Interim Superintendent Jan Amsterburg said that the district is down 15 students from last fall’s preliminary count, tallying 678 students. The loss is not insignificant for a small district, but Amsterburg said he expects the district will be fine after increases to the per-pupil funding in 2022 enacted by the legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
“We’re very happy that the legislature and the governor have given us an increase in the foundation this year,” Amsterburg said. “We’re okay with numbers, going to make them work, and (we’re) ready for a good year this year.”
Chesaning Union Schools tallied a preliminary count of 1,420, down 17 from the fall of 2021. Superintendent Mike McGough said the district had budgeted for the same 1,437 students as last fall’s count, but that this fall’s kindergarten enrollment was smaller than anticipated.
The district had planned to hire a fifth kindergarten teacher, McGough said, and backing away from that will absorb most of the shortfall.
Perry Public Schools, with a count of 967, is down 25 from its Fall 2021 total of 989.
The district had anticipated the decline, Superintendent Lori Haven said, because the Class of 2022 was the district’s last large senior class.
Since they were aware of the possible decline, Haven said the loss of $228,750 — or $9,150 per student — was accounted for in the fiscal year budget which began July 1.
“We recognize that class sizes are declining, but we believe this is where our numbers will remain stable,” Haven said.
Ovid-Elsie Area Schools, which has experienced significant administrative turnover recently, sustained an even larger hit, as the unofficial number of 1,342 is down 24 from the spring count and short 54 students from last fall.
