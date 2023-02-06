Friends of the Shiawasee County Fair to ‘Bring in the Green’ this March

OWOSSO — February is generally when most folks start pining for green things. Winter has been around long enough. Bring on new plants and warmer temps.
One upcoming (if still distant) bit of green is the Shiawassee County Friends of the Fair’s “Bringing of the Green” event — a “welcome spring” hoedown set for Saturday, March 4.
Friends member and vice-president of the Shiawassee County Fair Board, Dawn Reha, said the event is an early year version of the fall barn dances which were the norm prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Given that this will be the first Friends shindig since then, per Reha, the color green — symbolic of a fresh start — is more than appropriate.
“Let’s kick off spring in the right way!” she added.
The event will be held at the Shiawassee Conservation Club, 4247 M-52. Reha says that the Conservation Club has “become really strong partners with us,” owitn to a shared interest in youth activities.
The musical headliner for the evening is Shiatown — the Owosso-based band whose command of modern country music has made them a popular draw across Michigan and all over the Midwest.
The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a catered dinner.
Shiatown will own the stage from 7 to 10 p.m. Silent auction items will be available for bid during that time, and Reha said there will be items available in all different price ranges.
For example, there will be a cooler filled with various “adult beverages”, hand-built cornhole board sets with either the Michigan State or University of Michigan logo and a custom-made wine rack which comes furnished with bottles of Michigan wine.
Reha said there will also be spa packages and restaurant packages up for bid among other items.
Funds raised at the event will be directed in several different ways. One goal, Reha said, is to help young people further their education, whether it’s college or a trade school. The Friends group presented around $2,000 in awards last year, she said.
Money is also often given as grants to young people involved in FFA or 4-H.
The group also gives toward improvements at the Fairgrounds. Attendees this summer should notice a much-improved public address system.
Tickets for “Bringing in the Green” are limited, Reha said, and added that the first 49 tickets sold will receive a special prize.
Sponsors for the event are Shiawassee Conservation Club, Homejoy MidMichigan, Mowinski Financial, Tadrick’s Tax, Harvest Financial, Elite Tax and Financial, Mid-Michigan Dental Center — Dr. Jafri, McEwen Trucking and Telford Constuction.
Anyone interested in donating to the silent auction should call Reha at (989) 666-4044.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.