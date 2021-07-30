CALEDONIA TWP. — A 53-year-old Chesaning man died early Thursday when he drove his Ford F-150 truck off the right side of South State Road and struck a mature tree head on.
Just before 8 a.m., emergency personnel responded to the scene where initial reports said the vehicle driven by Dennis Lee Sexton Jr. had struck a house. However, the vehicle actually stopped about 20 feet from the home on the west side of the road after hitting the tree.
The man was reported to be unresponsive, but breathing, when emergency workers were called, but personnel were performing CPR within moments of reaching the scene.
The southbound truck went off the road just south of Copas Road, struck a small spruce tree and then continued on before hitting the larger tree.
A resident of the home next to the tree said they were in a room just beyond and were startled by the sound of the crash.
The Michigan State Police, Sheriff’s Office deputies, Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department and Corunna Area Ambulance all responded to the scene.
Sounds like a heart attack while driving
