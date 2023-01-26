OWOSSO — Mother Nature canceled school Wednesday for Owosso Public Schools students, but the district’s regularly-scheduled Board of Education meeting was still a go on Wednesday evening.
The board meeting consisted primarily of first readings of policy changes for future consideration. The meeting concluded with a closed session student hearing.
One substantive item the board addressed was unanimously approving a contract with Spicer Group, Inc., retaining their services for Sinking Fund Project Administration for 2023. Spicer provides professional engineering, land surveying, community planning and architectural services. The firm is based in Saginaw, according to its website.
Spicer has been involved with sinking funds improvements for OPS since 2002, per a letter written by Spicer to OPS Superintendent Andrea Tuttle. The district’s rationale for approving the contract cited its long history with Spicer: “The district has been satisfied with the service provided by Spicer for assisting with the administration and architectural services for the sinking fund over the years.”
Per the letter, the district will use the sinking fund in 2023 for construction on interior building renovations/replacements and site improvements. Building renovations/replacements will include gym improvements at Bentley Bright Beginnings, Bryant Elementary School, Central Elementary School, Emerson Elementary School and the district’s Washington campus. Bentley, Bryant, Central, Emerson and Washington will see bleacher replacements, with exterior door replacements at Bryant and Washington. Owosso High School will see gym lighting and exterior door replacements.
Site improvements include site drainage improvements at Bryant, Central, Emerson, Washington and OHS, along with tennis court resurfacing at OHS and fencing replacement at the school’s football stadium, Willman Field.
District Business Manager Julie Omer said via email that the district will send out request for proposals (RFP) will go out in late February or early March for contractors to submit bids for construction. Omer said that the projects are slated to begin in the summer and should be completed by the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
The district’s five-year sinking fund plan was renewed by voters in August 2018 with the renewal taking effect in December 2019, per district information.
Wednesday’s meeting was the first regular board meeting since the start of 2023, and the board has a new look. Nick Henne was voted on the board in November’s general election, replacing former treasurer Sara Keyes. The board’s Jan. 11 Committee of the Whole meeting saw some reshuffling of positions. Marlene Webster is now the board’s vice president, replacing Shelly Ochodnicky in the role. Ty Krauss has filled Webster’s old position and is now the board’s secretary. Olga Quick is now the board’s treasurer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.