Shiawassee County resident named MDOC Officer of the Year

Courtesy PhotoShiawassee County resident Renee Nichols was recently named 2023 Corrections Officer of the Year.

SAGINAW — Shiawassee County resident Renee Nichols, an officer at the Saginaw Correctional Facility, has been named the 2023 Michigan Department of Corrections Officer of the Year.

“Renee Nichols is an exemplary leader at her facility and her knowledge, expertise and passion are some of the many reasons she is often utilized to train and help shape the next generation of corrections professionals in her role as a trainer at our corrections officer academies,” said Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington via press release. “At her facility, she is highly regarded for her creativity, attention to detail and ability to work well in high-pressure situations. I am proud to commend Officer Nichols on this well-earned award.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.