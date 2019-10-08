OWOSSO — A home in the 800 block of Lingle Avenue was heavily damaged by fire Saturday night, Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said Monday.
“Owosso Public Safety responded to a report of a house fire,” Lenkart said in a press release. “Upon arrival, responding personnel discovered fire on the first and second floors. The fire was extinguished in about an hour.”
Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department and Owosso Township Fire Department both assisted.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. There was significant fire and smoke damage to the house, Lenkart said.
No details on the status of the residents were provided.
