CHARLOTTE — State Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, announced this morning that he will run for Congress in the proposed 7th District, which will include Shiawassee County.
Barrett, serving his first term in the Michigan Senate, previously served two terms in the Michigan House of Representatives. His 24th State Senate District includes Shiawassee, Clinton and Eaton counties, and a portion of Ingham County.
Barrett noted he is the first candidate to announce for the seat.
“I am devastated by what I am witnessing in America today,” Barrett said. “After 21 years of service in the U.S. Army, I watched the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that left 13 of our Marines dead and sat in disbelief as President Joe Biden claimed it was an ‘extraordinary success.’ That unforgivable collapse of leadership opened the door for this decision.”
Barrett also said he opposes requiring Americans to obtain vaccinations — particularly members of the military.
“Now, the Biden Administration is forcing Americans from all walks of life to take the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of their individual medical situation or personal healthcare decisions. It doesn’t matter to Joe Biden that I recovered from COVID-19 well before the vaccine was approved or that I donated my antibodies to others to aid in their recovery. Today, I and countless other soldiers with deep convictions are no longer good enough for Joe Biden’s Army,” he said.
Barrett, an Iraq War veteran, said he will resign his commission with the Army National Guard to run for Congress.
Barrett also pointed to other issues he claims require attention.
“Inflation is at a 30-year high, our federal deficit is near $3 trillion, our Southern Border is unprotected, violent crime is at record levels, and thousands of small businesses have fallen victim to government incompetence,” he said.
The current 7th District includes Eaton County, and meanders south to take in much of the southern tier of counties. Republican Tim Walberg currently represents the district.
The 8th District, which makes up much of the proposed 7th in some maps, currently stretches from Lansing through Ingham, Livingston and Oakland counties, and is represented by Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat and Holly native. It appears she would no longer live in the 7th District.
According to the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, the new 7th Congressional District could take several shapes. In every case, Congressman John Moolenaar, R-Midland, will no longer represent Shiawassee County.
The “Apple” map places most of Shiawassee County in the 7th, and the northeast corner in the 8th with Flint and Saginaw. Also in the 7th are half of Clinton County, a corner of Washtenaw, most of Barry County, as well as all of Eaton, Livingston and Ingham counties.
The “Birch” map includes all of Clinton, Eaton, Ingham and Livingston counties, the eastern half of Ionia County, including the city of Ionia, as Shiawassee County, except the northeast corner.
The “Chestnut” map includes all of Clinton, Shiawassee, Ingham and Livingston counties, as well as the southwest corner of Genesee County, the southwest corner of Oakland County, and the eastern three-fourths of Eaton County.
