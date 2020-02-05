OWOSSO — Projects to resurface part of North Street and Summit Street have been finalized.
On Monday following public hearings, Owosso City Council members approved assessment rolls for the projects, which will completely reconstruct North, from Hickory to Gould Street; and rehabilitate Summit, from Abbot Street to Rubelman Drive.
City Manager Nathan Henne said the streets have consistently been rated “fair” or “poor,” and need major work. North is heavily trafficked with cars and buses, given that Owosso High School is located along the street.
The estimated cost of the North project is $1.162 million, and the assessment-eligible portion is $623,000. The city’s share is 86 percent and the residential share, 8 percent. Owosso Public Schools will pay 6 percent.
Caledonia Township is also participating in the assessment, Henne said.
“We thank them for that,” he said. No one commented during the public hearing for the North Street project.
North, which saw its last major resurfacing in 1980, will be torn up and rebuilt. Driveway approaches will be replaced, along with curbs and gutters. The reconstruction will reduce the width of the street from 37 feet to 30 feet in order to accommodate a new water main and satisfy stricter state rules regarding the placement of water mains, Henne said.
Reducing the width will result in the loss of 20 parking spaces on the north side of the street, due to the water main, and five spaces lost on the south side because of a new transition lane for the North/Hickory intersection.
Both projects are expected to begin this spring, Henne said. The work on North will run concurrently with bond construction work at the high school, but disruption should be minimized by the rerouting of traffic to the school via Middleton Road, he said.
The Summit project is estimated to cost $621,000, with the assessment-eligible portion being $383,000. The city’s share is 83 percent and the residential share, 17 percent. There are no commercial contributors, since the street lies in an exclusively residential area. Curbs and gutters will be replaced or repaired, and driveway work done as needed.
“The condition of this street warrants this project,” Henne said. “It’s been rated poor over the last few years, and it’s going to get a complete rehabilitation.”
Some walkways will be replaced with 5-foot-wide sidewalks, as required by the Americans With Disabilities Act.
Larry Sullivan, who lives on Abbot near Summit, said during the public hearing that he was told the walks had to be wide enough to accommodate crossing wheelchairs, and he believes that is not necessary.
Sheryl Bradac, a nearby resident on Brandon Street, said she is fine with the handicap-accessible sidewalk, but expressed concern about her the amount of her assessment going up once the project is completed. Henne said it likely would not.
The North and Summit projects, and several other street rehabilitation projects, are being funded partially with the $10 million street bond approved by voters in 2016.
The bond money will be used up on road projects by the end of this fiscal year, the city manager has said. A new $10-million street bond proposal will appear on the March 10 ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.