VENICE TWP. — A 28-year-old Orion woman died in a two-car crash Saturday night at the intersection of M-21 and Vernon Road.
According to the Michigan State Police, a 2013 Dodge Durango driven by a 25-year-old man from Dearborn failed to stop at the intersection and struck a westbound 2004 Saturn Vue around 9:35 p.m. Saturday. The woman and the driver, a 20-year-old man from Orion, were both ejected from the car. The Saturn’s driver sustained life-threatening injuries; an infant passenger was properly restrained in a safety seat and was unharmed.
The driver of the Durango and his passenger, a 32-year-old man from Taylor, sustained serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation. Police believe alcohol and speed were contributing factors in the crash.
MSP Flint Post troopers were assisted on the scene by the Corunna Police Department, Corunna Area Ambluance Service, the Owosso Fire Department and Shiawassee County 911.
