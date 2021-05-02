OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St., announced the following menus for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of May 2.

Curbside lunch to-go is served Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers, and Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make reservations with the center you will be picking up from by 4:30 p.m. the day before.

Owosso Center

Monday: Chicken rice casserole, cali blend veggies, fruit, roll

Tuesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, Brussels sprouts, fruit, roll

Wednesday: Taco salad, refried beans, breadstick, fruit

Thursday: Baked potato with ham and cheese, broccoli and cauliflower, fruit, muffin

Friday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, prince Charles veggies, roll, pie

Durand and Morrice Centers

Monday: Chicken strips, tater tots, corn, bread and butter, ranch dip, fruit, pudding

Tuesday: Tuna casserole, peas and carrots, cottage cheese, fruit, bread and butter

Wednesday: Stuffed peppers, cucumber salad, fruit, breadstick

Thursday: Taco salad, lettuce, tomato and cheese, doritos, sour cream, fruit

Friday: Breaded baked fish, Italian pasta salad, cauliflower, roll, fruit, lemon pudding

