OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St., announced the following menus for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of May 2.
Curbside lunch to-go is served Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers, and Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make reservations with the center you will be picking up from by 4:30 p.m. the day before.
Owosso Center
Monday: Chicken rice casserole, cali blend veggies, fruit, roll
Tuesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, Brussels sprouts, fruit, roll
Wednesday: Taco salad, refried beans, breadstick, fruit
Thursday: Baked potato with ham and cheese, broccoli and cauliflower, fruit, muffin
Friday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, prince Charles veggies, roll, pie
Durand and Morrice Centers
Monday: Chicken strips, tater tots, corn, bread and butter, ranch dip, fruit, pudding
Tuesday: Tuna casserole, peas and carrots, cottage cheese, fruit, bread and butter
Wednesday: Stuffed peppers, cucumber salad, fruit, breadstick
Thursday: Taco salad, lettuce, tomato and cheese, doritos, sour cream, fruit
Friday: Breaded baked fish, Italian pasta salad, cauliflower, roll, fruit, lemon pudding
