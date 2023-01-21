LAINGSBURG — Wednesday night’s Laingsburg Community Schools Board of Education meeting was highlighted by a presentation from some of the district’s most precocious young learners, with the elementary and middle school divisions of LCS’ robotics program showing off some their most recent creations.
Robotics has enjoyed a steady presence in Laingsburg since the foundation of the high school’s “Red Thunder” team in 2017, but the program significantly increased its footprint in 2022, establishing its junior divisions to give students at every grade level the opportunity to participate.
Melissa Kramer, one of two lead mentors for Laingsburg Robotics, believes the program is the only one in the area currently fielding K-12 offerings.
Laingsburg Robotics is under the wider umbrella of “For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology” (FIRST) — an international organization which operates youth robotics competitions and aims to inspire students in the fields of engineering and technology.
Kramer said LCS’ program is currently three-tiered before the high school level. The first tier is FIRST Lego League Explore for Grades K-3.
At this level, students use Legos to assemble constructions based on presented themes, while learning the FIRST’s six core values: teamwork, inclusion, impact, fun, discovery and innovation.
The team, which consists of about 24 students, participated in a festival with 25 to 30 other local teams on Dec. 17. The theme they built around was “energy.”
Students learned about batteries and solar power as they built their vehicles, which included a delivery van, a bus, an electric car and a boat.
Fourth- and fifth-graders compete in the FIRST Lego League Challenge, which, as its name implies is more competitive than the entry-level “Explore.”
Participating students get to research real-world problems and craft innovative solutions using Legos and other materials, before presenting their idea to a panel of judges
The middle school team moves program participants beyond Legos, serving as a bridge to Red Thunder by introducing them to gears, motors and sprockets, JAVA programming and equipment in the school’s wood shop.
The team competes in the FIRST Tech Challenge.
It finished its first fall season by taking 14th place out of 35 teams in its league tournament. Team members constructed a robot that could pick up cones and maneuver through an obstacle course of poles as high as 33 inches.
Kramer feels that the 14th-place finish represented a very solid performance for a team with so little experience. The team even received a judges award for its efforts for their five-minute presentation describing their robot, engineering process and challenges faced along the way.
“The judges award was earned, and to me being recognized for off the field work is more important. The kids will tell you middle school robotics team is about 15% competing and 85% is about everything else — experience, design process, meeting new friends,” Kramer said.
“It was a phenomenal first year for the program as a rookie team. Students learned a lot, including how to compete with schools from larger districts. It was a learning experience for everybody, and the students grew in their knowledge and skills and love for robotics,” she added.
Kramer is an ardent evangelist for Laingsburg Robotics, which she’s had a hand in since 2019.
She feels that the combination of STEM and the FIRST core value gives participants a springboard for future education and employment
“It’s a really unique program,” she said.
One of Kramer’s favorite aspects of the program is seeing students learn to compete professionally and courteously. The FIRST framework includes frequent collaborations with other teams in dual competitions. Needed materials are freely lent, and teams are focused on having fun and not winning at the expense of others, she says.
Kramer said Laingsburg Robotics is always searching for new members, and students don’t need to be part of the school district to participate. The program is open to students that are home schooled or outside the district’s geographical boundaries.
The program received a generous financial gift on Wednesday, with $10,000 of a $25,971.93 check presented to Laingsburg Community Schools by the Laingsburg Education Advancement Foundation being earmarked for robotics.
