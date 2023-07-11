CHESANING — Some 40 aircraft touched down at Chesaning’s Howard Nixon Memorial Airport on Sunday, part of the annual “Dawn Patrol” fly-in breakfast put on by the Chesaning Sportplane Association.
CSA president John Karlik said the runway was a busy place, especially between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
The 40 planes that came in amounted to about the yearly event’s average turnout, Kralik said, but well shy of the 70 planes that stopped by in 2022, including a Grumman Goose — a luxurious 20-seat float plane first built in 1937.
The CSA is the descendant of a former Experimental Aircraft Association chapter at the airport, which opened in 1948.
While most of this year’s visiting planes came from within Michigan there were out-of-staters on hand too. One pilot flew in from near Cleveland, Ohio.
In addition to the flyboys, around 450 people visited to the airport for a hearty breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage and all the trimmings,.
“We always expect 500 (people) for breakfst, so we were pretty much on target,” Karlik said.
The breakfast isn’t a significant fundraiser for the CSA, but it does help provide scholarships to members who maight want to enroll in continuing educucation as a pilot or purchase equipment for their plane.
The CSA tries to focus its energy on younger pilots, especially when it comes to helping them secure their pilot’s licenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.