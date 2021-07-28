County board calls special public meeting for Sunday

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners, under fire over COVID-19 hazard pay bonuses, has now scheduled a special public meeting for Sunday afternoon to discuss “board organization.”
According to a public notice issued by Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson Tuesday afternoon, four board members requested a special meeting for the purpose of reconsidering board organization.
Wilson’s notice does not identify the board members making the request. However, Commissioner Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, has already publicly called for board Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, to resign from the board.
The meeting has been set for 5 p.m. Sunday at the Surbeck Building, 201 N. Shiawassee St.
“The foundation of our American values is based on government of, by, and for the people,” Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, said on her Facebook page. “Let your voice be heard. Enough is enough.”
The Shiawassee County Board came under fire following a July 15 meeting during which they approved, 6-0, a plan to pay COVID-19 hazard pay to county employees.
While nearly every county employee received some money, most were given $1,000 to $2,500 while six individual received $25,000, and others received $12,500, $10,000 or $5,000.
Webster — who said she voted for the plan without realizing she was voting money for herself and other commissioners — revealed the payments July 19 and criticized Root for allotting himself, Sheriff Brian BeGole, Coordinator Brian Boggs, Finance Director Tracy Bublitz, Health Director Larry Johnson and Buildings and Grounds Supervisor Tim Hill $25,000 each.
Commissioners Brandon Marks, R-District 4, and John Plowman, R-District 7, each received $10,000, while Brodeur, Webster, Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, and Cindy Garber, R-District 6, all received $5,000.
The legality of the July 15 meeting also was called into question because discussion of the payments took place in a closed session and all members of the public had left the meeting by the time a public vote was taken.
Brodeur, who did not attend the meeting, also was critical, noting he has only been on the board seven months and feels he didn’t deserve such a bonus.
Area resident Nichole Ruggiero filed an Open Meetings Act lawsuit July 22 seeking to invalidate the decision.
Friday, the board said it would repay bonuses for elected officials, which Prosecutor Scott Koerner announced were unconstitutional. Monday, Judge Mark Latchana, in Genesee County circuit court, issued an injunction ordering the county to recover all bonuses over $5,000 until a public discussion and vote could take place.
Other elected and unelected officials affected by Latchana’s decision include Koerner ($12,500), Treasurer Julie Sorenson ($12,500), Wilson ($12,500), Register of Deeds Lori Kimble ($12,500), Undersheriff Cory Carson ($12,500), Emergency Management Director Jeffrey Weiss ($10,000), Public Defender Doug Corwin ($5,000), and health department employees Jodi DeFrenn ($5,000), Elliott Casey ($5,000), and Nicole Greenway ($5,000).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.