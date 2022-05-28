More time likely for Flint man after verbal scuffle with Court

By JOSH CHAMPLIN
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — A Flint man already serving a prison sentence for vehicular manslaughter told 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart “F*** you” after interrupting proceedings several times — an act of rebellion likely to add more time to his sentence.
Brandon Hughes, 28, pleaded guilty to heroin possession last month at a hearing in circuit court. As part of that agreement, the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office promised to not recommend a consecutive sentence to the one Hughes is currently serving.
However, at Friday’s hearing, Stewart informed Hughes that not imposing consecutive sentencing would be illegal, and is mandatory in Michigan because Hughes was on parole at the time of the newer drug charge.
Prosecutor Scott Koerner said his office would reduce the charge to a drug “use” misdemeanor, punishable by only one year. The move would have significantly reduced any additional incarceration.
As Stewart was swearing Hughes in, the defendant was speaking with defense attorney Charles Fleck, and Hughes told Stewart to “hold on.”
“You’re going to tell me to hold on?” Stewart said. “You don’t tell me to hold on. Do not tell me to hold on. We’ll cancel this and bring you back some other time. I’m going to withdraw Mr. Hughes’ plea and we’re going to put this on the trial docket. We’ll see you back here real soon.”
Hughes responded with an expletive. “I got 10 years, I don’t give a f***.”
Stewart fired right back, telling Hughes would care “when he has some (time) tacked on to the end of that.”
After Hughes’ outburst, he was escorted out of the courtroom and returned to the Charles E. Egeler Center in Jackson County, where he is currently serving a minimum 10-year sentence for a vehicular homicide conviction out of Genesee County.
Hughes also has a 2016 felony larceny conviction out of Charlevoix County, for which he is also serving his current sentence, as well as a 2013 larceny conviction in Shiawassee County.
Without any additional time added to his current sentence, Hughes will not be eligible for parole until March 2032.
