MASON — Former Village of Webberville Treasurer/Clerk Jaymee Hord, of Owosso, has been charged with embezzlement, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
Hord, 52, was charged with one count of embezzlement of a sum between $50,000 and $100,000 by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office following a seven-month sherriff’s department investigation, which included a forensic financial audit by an outside firm.
The charge is a felony carrying potential jail time of up to 15 years and a fine of $25,000 or three times the value of the money or property embezzled, whichever is greater.
Investigation into Hord’s activities while village treasurer began in March 22 when, “during a routine financial audit some irregularities were discovered,” a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
“The Village President notified the village attorney who then notified the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office to begin a criminal investigation.”
Hord was arraigned in the 55th District Court in Mason on Friday and given her personal recognizance bond. Her next court date is scheduled for Nov. 1.
