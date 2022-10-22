MASON — Former Village of Webberville Treasurer/Clerk Jaymee Hord, of Owosso, has been charged with embezzlement, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Hord, 52, was charged with one count of embezzlement of a sum between $50,000 and $100,000 by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office following a seven-month sherriff’s department investigation, which included a forensic financial audit by an outside firm.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.