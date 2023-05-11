Report by state’s highest judiciary touts Shiawassee County treatment courts

CORUNNA — May is National Treatment Court Month in the United States, and Shiawassee County’s versions stack up well amongst their peers, according to a report from the Michigan Supreme Court.
The supreme court’s Fiscal Year 2022 Problem-Solving Courts Annual Report tracked the progress of 207 treatment courts from around the state from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022.
Shiawassee’s Drug/Sobriety Court, Mental Health Court and the Swift & Sure Sanctions Probation Programs are overseen by Judge Matthew Stewart and his staff.
“As presiding judge for over 7 years, I can attest personally to their success,” Stewart said in a press release. “I have seen, first-hand, how recovery can change lives. Not just the life of the person before me, but also the lives of the people around them. Partners, children, siblings, even parents and grandparents benefit from the participant’s recovery. It is truly transformative. I watch as participants, people in active substance use or lost in mental disorder, evolve into active, healthy people full of life and hope.”
Shiawassee County instituted its Drug Court program in 2016, and Mental Health Court in 2019. Drug Court has produced about three dozen graduates since that time, with no graduate ever having been charged with a drug crime after completion.
In 2019, the problem-solving courts collaborated with the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in order to implement Veterans Treatment tracks throughout the programs, which addresses the unique mental health and substance use issues among justice-involved veterans. The Circuit Court has been in collaboration with the Shiawassee County Jail in the collection of data that accurately identifies the veteran population in the community.
“This data has led the Problem-Solving Court to the conclusion that there is a critical need for a Veterans Treatment Court (VTC) in Shiawassee County,” according to the press release. “As a result, the Problem-Solving Court team is in the process of applying for grant funding to support a VTC that would serve eligible justice-involved veterans facing misdemeanor and felony convictions.”
“Problem-solving courts exemplify how we are working to increase public trust and confidence in the judiciary through collaboration and compassion — an overarching goal of our Michigan Judicial Council,” Justice Kyra H. Bolden, the PSC liaison for the Michigan Supreme Court, said in the report. “What struck me the most about this report is that these pages are not just filled with numbers and milestones; they are filled with hope and humanity.”
Some key findings from the report:
n Shiawassee County Drug Court maintains a 0% recidivism rate among all successful graduates.
n As a requirement for program completion, all Problem-Solving Court Participants must pay all fines, costs, and restitution associated with their conviction.
n As a requirement of participation in Shiawassee County Treatment Court Programming all participants are required to complete their GED or High School Diploma as deemed appropriate.
n All participants in the Drug/Sobriety Court are required to complete a minimum of 200 hours of community service.
n Michigan’s adult drug and sobriety programs grew from 98 programs in fiscal year 2018 to 109 programs in fiscal year 2022.
n Graduates of adult drug court programs were, on average, more than three times less likely to be convicted of a new offense within three years of admission to a program.
n Sobriety court graduates who used an ignition interlock device were nearly five times less likely to be convicted of a new offense within three years of admission.
n Unemployment dropped by 88% for adult drug court graduates, 86% for sobriety court graduates, and 85% for hybrid court (drug/sobriety) graduates.
n On average, mental health court (MHC) graduates — adult and juvenile — were nearly two times less likely to commit another crime within three years of admission to a program.
n Unemployment among adult circuit MHC graduates dropped by 81%.
n Average 99% improvement in mental health and 95% quality of life improvement.
n Graduates of veterans treatment courts (VTCs) were nearly two times less likely to re-offend within three years of admission to a program.
n Unemployment dropped by 88% among VTC graduates.
n Michigan remains a national leader with 28 VTCs.
