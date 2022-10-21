CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Public Defender’s office will see its budget increase nearly $800,000 after the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its regularly scheduled Thursday meeting to accept the state grant for the public defender’s office and authorize County Coordinator Brian Boggs to execute the grant agreement.
The committee voted 6-0 on the motion without any discussion. Chairman Greg Brodeur was absent.
Boggs said the budget for the public defender’s office will be approximately $1.3 million, with the state grant from the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission (MIDC) funding the vast majority. Boggs said the budget for the public defender’s office will only cost the county about $107,000.
“This is excellent and a minimal increase to the county that’s regulated by the state legislature,” Boggs said at Monday’s Finance and Administration Committee meeting. “There’s some good benefit coming back to the county.”
Per Boggs, the amount the county will pay increased by less than $2,000 from last year.
“Jesus, it’s one of those state programs that actually didn’t cost us a ton of work,” said Commissioner John Plowman, R-District 7.
The MIDC grant for the public defender’s office is done on a yearly basis, with its fiscal year spanning from Oct. 1 to Sept 30. The MIDC was established through a 2011 executive order by former Gov. Rick Snyder and was made permanent after Snyder signed it into law in 2013.
The Shiawassee County Public Defender’s office was up and running in early 2019. Doug Corwin, director of the Public Defender’s office, said his office will use the budget, among other things, to promote one of the office’s legal assistants with a 4-year legal degree to a paralegal.
He said the budget increase will also be used towards benefits for workers, hiring experts for trials and witnesses and hiring investigators and part-time investigators.
The rest of Thursday’s meeting saw very little discussion and the commissioners pass the entire agenda, with only one negative vote the whole meeting.
