CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Public Defender’s office will see its budget increase nearly $800,000 after the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its regularly scheduled Thursday meeting to accept the state grant for the public defender’s office and authorize County Coordinator Brian Boggs to execute the grant agreement.

The committee voted 6-0 on the motion without any discussion. Chairman Greg Brodeur was absent.

