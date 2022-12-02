Bancroft woman receives four years for torturing/killing dogs

Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart presides over the case State of Michigan v. Jordan Hoisington in 35th Circuit Court Friday.

CORUNNA — A Bancroft woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for two felony counts of third degree torturing/killing of animals in 35th Circuit Court on Friday.

Jordan Hoisington, 27, pled guilty to those charges on Oct. 20 and was given the maximum allowable sentence for her crimes by Judge Matthew Stewart.

