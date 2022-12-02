Bancroft woman receives four years for torturing/killing dogs

CORUNNA — A Bancroft woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for two felony counts of third degree torturing/killing of animals in 35th Circuit Court on Friday.
Jordan Hoisington, 27, pled guilty to those charges on Oct. 20 and was given the maximum allowable sentence for her crimes by Judge Matthew Stewart.
Hoisington was charged by prosecutors in March after an individual discovered two dead dogs in the upstairs of a Bancroft residence they were renting from Hoisington on Dec. 7, 2021.
Investigators said it appeared the dogs had been dead since the previous summer. One dog had partially eaten the other before it died.
Hoisington was apologetic in court.
“I just want to say thank you for giving me opportunity to speak. I take full responsibility for my actions and their reprecussions. I apologize to my family and am grateful for their support. I apologize to the witnesses for pain I’ve inflicted and apologize to dogs for not being the caretaker they deserved for neglecting them. I cannot undo what I did,” she said.
Flint-based defense attorney Mitchell Manwell had pushed for a much lighter sentence (of zero to nine months) for Hoisington, portraying her as “not your typical defendant” and an “all-American girl” — noting that she graduated high school near the top of her class, was a member of the National Honors Society and had a college education.
“I’ve had many opportunities to meet with her and her family. She’s been ashamed, embarrassed, disappointed in herself and remorseful,” Manwell said. “She made a mistake, and her family’s going to be supportive no matter what. Lots of people who make mistakes like this, probably can do two things: (1) look at it, minimize, never address what they did; (2) she’s somebody who we know the rest of her life this is going to change for the positive.
“I truly believe she’s going to be a better person for this and she’s always going to have this in her back pocket to develop. I’m confident she’ll be an active member of society once released. She’s done the self-reflection required and is going to continue to do it.”
Shiawassee County Prosecuting Attorney Scott Koerner disagreed with Manwell’s characterization, calling the case “one of the worst animal cases he’d ever seen” and demanding that Hoisington be held fully accountable for her actions.
“I don’t think she’s remorseful,” Koerner said.” She had no explanation at plea (hearing). For someone who’s intelligent and on honor roll, it makes no sense. There’s so many people that adopt dogs, she could’ve let the dogs go. She didn’t. She tortured and killed these animals. Zero to nine months is ridiculous and doesn’t hold her accountable for her actions.”
Judge Stewart did not seem to but the defense’s argument, even with three letters of support for Hoisington introduced to the record.
“The heartlessness of your actions is highly relevant to this sentencing,” Stewart said. “All three letters portray you as a caring person and showing kindness towards animals and what good care you have taken of animals, but you knew these dogs relied on your passion and goodwill to survive. You either killed them on purpose or were too busy to take care of them — the dogs would’ve been better off as strays then under your care.”
The renter, who is a relative of Hoisington, said her roommate used bolt cutters to remove a lock that secured the upstairs of the property she was renting, and discovered the dogs’ bodies before reporting the situation to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, according to previous reporting.
Stewart referenced Hoisington’s attempt to hide her actions and noted Hoisington seemed to treat her crime as one of “inadvertance” at her Oct. 20 plea hearing.
“This court is troubled by your lack of insight into your criminal activity. It appears you are minimizing this crime; you suggest it’s a crime of inadvertance like you don’t pick up milk. The animals did not die quickly and peacefully, and you put a lock on the door hoping no one would discover what you did,” he said.
Hoisington was credited with 45 days served towards her sentence and remanded to the Michigan Department of Corrections.
