CORUNNA — The criminal proceedings against three Flint Post Michigan State Police troopers charged with assaulting an Owosso man were adjourned this morning, according to the county prosecutor and court records.

Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said that discovery in the case has not yet been completed, and declined to comment further. Preliminary hearings had been scheduled for 8:15 a.m. today in 66th District Court, but were rescheduled for next month.

