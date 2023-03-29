CORUNNA — The criminal proceedings against three Flint Post Michigan State Police troopers charged with assaulting an Owosso man were adjourned this morning, according to the county prosecutor and court records.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said that discovery in the case has not yet been completed, and declined to comment further. Preliminary hearings had been scheduled for 8:15 a.m. today in 66th District Court, but were rescheduled for next month.
Troopers Ryan Fitzko, Cody Lukas and Justin Simpson were charged earlier this month with one misdemeanor assault and battery charge each. Lukas faces an additional charge for felony misconduct in office.
Fitzko and Simpson are now scheduled for a pre-trial hearing at 8:30 a.m. April 17, and Lukas has a probable cause conference scheduled at 8:15 a.m. April 12.
The charges stem from an August 2022 incident in which Fitzko and Lukas observed a bicyclist traveling westbound on Clyde Street in Owosso near Chipman Street at about 1:13 a.m. According to a MSP arrest report authored by Lukas, the bicyclist was traveling in the middle of the street without a visible light, and the troopers attempted to stop him.
However, the bicyclist attempted instead to flee, before the troopers pursued and tackled him to the ground. During the altercation, the subject resisted and troopers used “several physical strikes, taser deployment, and OC spray deployment.”
In dashcam footage of the incident, a second MSP unit arrives on scene and a third trooper, likely Simpson, joins Fitzko and Lukas in attempting to subdue the subject. In total, six officers appear to have responded to the scene.
Lukas’ arrest report claims that a search of the cyclist’s backpack yielded “approximately .5 grams of suspected fentanyl/heroin in a clear container.” The substance was apparently sent to the MSP laboratory, but no charges have yet been filed against the man. The Argus-Press is not disclosing the cyclist’s identity. He has not responded to a Facebook message seeking an interview and comment.
The cyclist was transported to Memorial Hospital, where it was determined he sustained a head injury. The exact nature of the injury is redacted, and the MSP investigation found that he stayed in the hospital for two days.
During a use of force investigation, Fitzko, Lukas and Simpson declined to be interviewed until after they obtained legal representation. Their respective cellphones were turned over to the MSP Computer Crimes Unit for digital analysis, but “nothing of evidentiary value was observed.”
In a transcript of the dashcam footage included in the MSP investigation report, Fitzko and Lukas were laughing immediately following the incident.
“I broke a knot in his frickin forehead,” Fitzko tells Lukas in the recording.
