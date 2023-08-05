OWOSSO — It may not be a presidential election year, or even a midterm, but for voters in the Owosso Public School District, there’s an important question to be decided at the polls in a Tuesday special election.
At issue is whether OPS can levy 3 mills on district taxpayers to augment its sinking fund from 2024 to 2028. The district estimates that such a levy would provide $1.9 million for the fund over that five-year span.
In the immediate term, this would represent an increase on the 2 mill levy that voters authorized for the sinking fund — a “pay-as-you-go” method for funding school building projects, generally to repair and improve facilities and grounds, per the district’s website; sinking funds are not used to cover operational costs, such as salaries and benefits for employees— in 2018.
The on-paper short-term increase has raised the hackles of some members of the community and has OPS administrators working overtime to explain both the need for the levy and to emphasize that it is not outside the historical norm, selling it as a reversion rather than a hike.
OPS Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said the district is stressing that the millage proposal isn’t an increase over its historical levy. She said this context is important for voters to understand because lawfully, the ballot initiative must reflect that the levy will increase.
The district has had a sinking fund since 1999, and voters decide whether they will continue to fund it at the ballot box every five years. From 1999 to 2018, the district levied 3 mills ($3 on each $1,000 of taxable value), but the district levied 2 mills in 2018 in recognition of voters passing a $45.5-million bond issue in 2017.
Those funds — which, unlike those in the sinking fund were borrowed — were allocated towards large-scale construction at the district’s 6-12 campus.
Asked about her confidence in the sinking fund levy’s passing, Tuttle said earlier this week that she is “hopeful.” Voters approved OPS’ sinking fund with more than 60% support in 2018 (2,934 votes to 1,943).
“I’m hopeful that our community understands the need, and understands that our youth is our most important commodity. They’ve been gracious in the past, and I hope they continue to do that in the sinking fund’s millage,” she said.
For those skeptical that the district’s needs warrant a 3 mill levy, Tuttle pointed to the district’s yearly facilities audit, which was done in consultation with engineers and safety security experts.
Released earlier this year, the audit identified a $37 million dollar laundry list of needs.
Tuttle said in an email statement to The Argus-Press in April that the list includes “parking lots, roofs, classroom and athletic facilities maintenance and improvements, HVAC needs, safety and security maintenance and upgrades and other uses as permitted by sinking fund use.”
Tuttle noted the district’s transparency in communicating with voters what the district has done with past sinking fund money. A list of sinking fund projects from 1999 to 2023 can be found on the district’s Facebook page and website.
In 2023, the district’s projects include new bleachers and freshly painted floors for the gyms at OPS’ Central, Emerson and Lincoln schools, along with new fencing at Willman Field and a drainage project at the district’s secondary campus. Historical uses include roofing and pavement renovations, parking lot repairs, window replacements, air conditioning at Bentley Bright Beginnings in 2009 and a district-wide technology infrastructure upgrade in 2016.
Tuttle said the district has been actively informing voters of the fund’s importance. She said the district sent mailers with information to all eligible voters this week, along with almost 4,000 mailers in July to voters receiving absentee ballots in the City of Owosso and Owosso Township.
Despite these efforts, not all voters are feeling rosy about the millage proposal.
An Argus-Press Facebook post soliciting community opinions on the issue drew its share of hostility.
Many of the negative responses, referenced the bond the district passed in 2017, generally asserting that taxpayers have given the district sufficient money.
“I almost always support investing in education but wasnt (sic) there a massive millage when they built the new middle school? Owosso is losing residents every single year even after investing loads of money into its schools so I don’t really see how THIS time could help the city at all,” commented Jared Gill, whose account indicates he’s an Owosso native currently residing in Colorado.
“No, we just passed a big one a few years back. With everything else at all time high this is not helping the pocket book,” said Betsy Chris.
The district has anticipated similar sentiments, and addresses it head-on in information on its website.
“There is tremendous gratitude for the community’s support of the 2017 bond, which relocated the middle school students to the high school campus and created additional space to accomodate instructional needs at the three elementary schools. However, a long list of projects to maintain the district’s facilities and sites were not included in the bond, such as roofs, door replacements, lighting, windows, parking lots, plumbing, classroom renovations, etc.
“Significant repairs to the facilities that cannot be fulfilled through the general fund still exist. Additionally, just like for homeowners, repairs have a shelf life. For example roofs that were repaired 20 years ago need to be repaired again. Without the Sinking Fund, these projects would not be completed resulting in aging facilities deteriorating more quickly. When this occurs, it requires a larger investment to return the facilities to efficient and effective operations conducive to learning.”
Public opinion on the millage isn’t entirely negative. Casey Lambert, a local DJ/weightlifter/all-around personality, who won the title of Mr. Owosso at the 2023 Curwood Festival, said he would be fully supporting the sinking fund.
“It’s a solid yes from Mr. Owosso. Owosso is positioned for growth as a community in many ways. Ensuring our public school system is able to make consistent improvements through out of control inflation is paramount to continued prosperity and success to the community,” Lambert wrote. “Three mills is very minor, representing $180/yr for me or $900 throughout the lifecycle. Most people spend that on a new TV.
“Local taxes and millages are not what we should be angry about people. Our city and public school system has historically been run very well. Yes for our children, yes for the future and yes for continued prosperity for our citizens.”
One district official who understands the importance of adequate facilities is Steve DeLong, who has worked for the district for three years as its transportation director and almost 10 years as a bus driver.
He said he’s voting yes on the measure because, in his opinion, the district has responsibly managed sinking fund money over the years, which he said has been vital for the transportation department in ensuring it can provide safe vehicles. He said the district currently has about 18 to 20 buses, but said approximately three are older, diesel buses that will probably be slated as obsolete in the next year or two.
“The district has done a good job with the funds in the past; been responsible and prioritize things – they don’t go through things willy-nilly and hit the high priority things first, but the low priority things start to climb up the ladder,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.