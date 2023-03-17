CORUNNA — On Friday the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department responded to a call at Elsa Meyer Elementary School for an activated fire alarm and reports of smoke coming from vents on the roof, according to a CCFD release.
The call came at approximately 10:10 a.m. The Corunna Police Department was also dispatched.
Upon arrival, CPD began evacuating students and staff, who were transported by bus to the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds at 2900 E. Hibbard Road.
After evacuation, CCFD, with assistance from Owosso City Fire, began a “lengthy and in-depth” sweep of the school.
Eventually, it was determined that the reported smoke had been coming from the boiler room exhaust. Fire crews inspected the boiler room with thermal imaging cameras “to ensure that there were no heat signatures out of the ordinary.” All rooftop vents plus the chimney were inspected to make sure there were no traces of heat above normal operating temperatures.
Nothing dangerous was discovered, and it is believed that the reported smoke may have actually been steam.
