In wake of MSU shooting, Shiawassee County superintendents address districts’ preparations for similar events

SHIAWASSEE AREA — In 2020, gun violence surpassed car crashes as the number one cause of death for American children between the ages of 1 and 18, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
Last year, 3,597 children were killed by gunfire.
The Feb. 13 mass shooting at Michigan State University, which left three students dead and hospitalized another five, was only the latest, closest-to-home reminder of the scourge which has put fear in the hearts of parents and students across the country.
Naturally, these horrific events will cause some to ask: What measures do local school districts have in place should the worst come to pass?
Corunna Public Schools Superintendent John Fattal said the question of whether the district is prepared should a live shooter appear in one of its buildings is a “diffcult” one for him to answer.
“Do we feel we’re prepared? Yes. We have spent some time planning, practicing for what we hope and pray is an event that never takes place. We continue to evaluate everything in our district. Our head of security has been an invaluable resource for us as we look to improve all security aspects of our district,” Fattal said.
New Lothrop Area Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume said preparing for a school shooting is an “on-going process” that is continuously evaluated. He said part of the district’s infrastructure includes a contract with the Village of New Lothrop to have an officer on duty during school hours throughout the year.
“Are we prepared? I pray to God we are, for the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” he said.
Fattal, Berthiaume and Owosso Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Tuttle each said their districts have worked with Thomas Mynsberge of Critical Incident Management through contract with the Shiawassee Regional Educational Service District to develop and review safety plans. Mynsberge is retired from the Michigan State Police after 27 years of experience, with 20 years on MSP’s Emergency Management Team (SWAT).
Tuttle said the district has extensive infrastructure in place should an emergency occur, including the recent installment of classroom doors that can be locked from inside the classroom, a “lockdown button” where every exterior door can be locked with the press of one button, over 250 indoor and outdoor security cameras throughout the district and Department of Homeland Security training for all staff, among others. She said the district is also in the process of installing new radios for emergency communication across the district.
“Safety and security are our No. 1 priority at Owosso Public Schools. Our administrative team constantly reviews our safety and security protocols with guidance from law enforcement and (Mynsberge). Our staff is trained throughout the school year on safety protocols. As the world evolves, we keep safety and security at the forefront so that we are confidently equipped to handle emergencies,” Tuttle said.
All three superintendents said their districts have an extensive infrastructure of resources in place for students suffering with mental health-related issues. Per Tuttle, OPS has student success coaches, social workers and school psychologists, peer-to-peer programs, school nurses, therapy dogs, school resource officers and Navigate 360, a virtual program providing lessons addressing mental health needs that the OPS Board of Education approved in September 2022.
Fattal said that CPS “always focuses on mental health needs of our students and staff,” and has multiple social workers and counselors, teachers and support staff to deal with student issues when the need arises. Berthiaume said in addition to social workers and guidance counselors in all district buildings at New Lothrop Area Public Schools, the district has a positive behavior intervention program at its elementary school building and Hornet15 at the middle and high schools. Hornet15 includes 15 minute activities each Monday and Friday trivia activities each week aimed at increasing positivity and attendance in school.
Another important component of districts’ preparation for disasters are safety drills. Safety guidelines in Michigan require public schools to hold at least 10 total drills per year — minimums of five fire drills, three lockdown drills and two tornado drills — with specific time frame requirements. Not only are schools required to hold three lockdown drills yearly, at least one must be held by Dec. 1, and at least one must be held after Jan. 1.
Fattal, Berthiaume and Tuttle all said that their respective districts comply with requirements. Per information provided by Owosso Public Schools, Bentley Bright Beginnings, Central Elementary School, Bryant Elementary School, Emerson Elementary School, Owosso’s secondary campus (middle school and high school) each held two lockdown drills prior to Dec. 1, 2022, and Lincoln Alternative High School held one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.