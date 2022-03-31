DeWitt doctor says he’s running for state senate

Democrat Muhammad Salman Rais announced his candidacy for State Senate District 28 Wednesday.
Rais previously ran against State Rep. Graham Filler for the 93rd House District seat in 2020. He lost, 34,707 (63.2%) votes to 20,224 (36.8%).
“Muhammad Salman Rais supports our farmers, agriculture, small businesses, infrastructure development, education, public schools, Great Lakes, easy access to health care and future of our children,” a press release said. “He likes to serve his community, and this public office is one of the ways to serve his community.”
State Senate District 28 encompasses most of Shiawassee and Clinton counties, along with the northern portion of Ingham County.
Rais joins a race that already includes Republican Daylen Howard, an Owosso resident who said earlier this week he is now running for the District 28 seat instead of a state house seat. Howard had originally announced in August he was running for the state house district currently held by Rep. Ben Frederick, who is term limited.
WILX reported in 2020 that Rais is a physician based in DeWitt. According to Rais’ profile on Doximity, a social networking site for medical professionals, he attended Central Michigan University and Nishtar Medical University.
