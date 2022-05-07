Tri-Mer president celebrates 50th anniversary

By Shelby Frink
Argus-Press Staff Writer
OWOSSO — President of Tri-Mer Corporation, John Pardell, 76, celebrated 50 years with the air pollution control system manufacturing company on May 1.
“It’s been a wonderful career,” Pardell said. “I’ve absolutely enjoyed my whole time here.”
Tri-Mer builds machinery to help factories manage the pollution that is a natural byproduct of industry.
“We build everything here and we ship it around the world,” Pardell said. Most of Tri-Mer clients are in the U.S., Latin America and Canada, but they service other areas too.
After graduating from Michigan State University, Pardell was hired as a sales engineer in 1972 when the company was owned by Gast Manufacturing.
When Pardell got his start at Tri-Mer there were only 17 employees. His initial impression was that the job was going to be a pit stop for him. He couldn’t have been more wrong. Fifty years later and he’s still here
Fast forward to 1977 and Pardell was part-owner of the company, partnering with two others — though one of them was bought out a few years later.
Pardell said he was the only salesman when he was hired and only three products were manufactured.
Over the years the expanded its product line and marketing so it could service various types of industries, including the food, automotive, glass-manufacturing and chemical industries.
Most Tri-Mer products are made from plastics, but some are made from metal.
A lot of the pollution the company deals with is very corrosive and would eat metal up, but plastic is very resistent to that, said Pardell, who found the process of learning about his industry “fascinating.”
Pardell went from vice president of Tri-Mer, to president after his partner, Eugene Ruess, passed away in 2008. Pardell has since reorganized the company to include other business partners, wanting to involve more people in the ownership of the company to help them feel more connected, he said.
In addition to each of the U.S. states, his job as a salesman gave Pardell the opportunity to travel to Singapore, China, Japan, India and all over Europe.
After 50 years, Pardell says he still loves his job, but he reserves the traveling for his younger staff, while he focuses more on paperwork.
Pardell praised his 75 employees as “wonderful,” and noted that many stay for upwards of 30 years.
“It’s important to find a career that you enjoy,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed the work and the fact that we have a business that’s important.”
Pardell and his partners are continuously looking to expand the company’s product and marketing lines to increase the diversity of their clients, but they are not planning to build additional plant sites.
The plan is to stay in Owosso, Pardell said. “Owosso is a great place to own a business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.