OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St., announced the following menus for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Sept. 13.

The telephone number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The phone number is (989) 288-4122.

Durand hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Morrice Senior Center is 101 W. Mason St. The phone number is (517) 625-4270.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Curbside lunch to-go is served Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. It is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make reservations with the center you will be picking up from by 4:30 p.m. the day before.

Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60.

Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.

Items to Note

Owosso: Produce Drop on Monday morning; SMARTS class on Tuesday at 10 a.m.; free hearing checks on Friday at 10 a.m.

Morrice: Chief Matt and Echo on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

Durand: SCOA Board Meeting on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Lunch Menus

Owosso Center

Monday – Chicken strips, tater tots, scalloped corn, fruit, breadstick, cookie

Tuesday – Chili with beef, tossed salad, fruit, crackers

Wednesday – Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, prince Charles veggies, pineapple, roll

Thursday – Pancakes, sausage links, hash browns, fruit, tomato juice

Friday – Meatloaf, baked potato, baked beans, fruit, roll, chocolate pudding

Durand and Morrice centers

Monday – Lasagna, green beans, garlic toast, fruit

Tuesday – Pork chop with gravy, scalloped potatoes, spinach, applesauce, roll, fruit crisp

Wednesday – Meatloaf, baked beans, sweet potatoes, peaches, roll

Thursday – Turkey and swiss sub with lettuce and tomato, tomato soup, apple slices, crackers

Friday – Breaded baked fish, coleslaw, cheesy potatoes, fruit, roll, pudding

