OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St., announced the following menus for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Sept. 13.
The telephone number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The phone number is (989) 288-4122.
Durand hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Morrice Senior Center is 101 W. Mason St. The phone number is (517) 625-4270.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Curbside lunch to-go is served Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. It is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make reservations with the center you will be picking up from by 4:30 p.m. the day before.
Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60.
Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Items to Note
Owosso: Produce Drop on Monday morning; SMARTS class on Tuesday at 10 a.m.; free hearing checks on Friday at 10 a.m.
Morrice: Chief Matt and Echo on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
Durand: SCOA Board Meeting on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Lunch Menus
Owosso Center
Monday – Chicken strips, tater tots, scalloped corn, fruit, breadstick, cookie
Tuesday – Chili with beef, tossed salad, fruit, crackers
Wednesday – Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, prince Charles veggies, pineapple, roll
Thursday – Pancakes, sausage links, hash browns, fruit, tomato juice
Friday – Meatloaf, baked potato, baked beans, fruit, roll, chocolate pudding
Durand and Morrice centers
Monday – Lasagna, green beans, garlic toast, fruit
Tuesday – Pork chop with gravy, scalloped potatoes, spinach, applesauce, roll, fruit crisp
Wednesday – Meatloaf, baked beans, sweet potatoes, peaches, roll
Thursday – Turkey and swiss sub with lettuce and tomato, tomato soup, apple slices, crackers
Friday – Breaded baked fish, coleslaw, cheesy potatoes, fruit, roll, pudding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.