CORUNNA — A now-18-year-old woman told a Shiawassee County jury Wednesday that her innocence was stolen by a 22-year-old Mt. Pleasant man who seduced her when she was 15.
“I feel taken advantage of,” the woman said.
Garrett Atkinson, of Mt. Pleasant, is charged with four felony counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim 13-16) for allegedly traveling to Owosso in July 2018 to have sex with the then-15-year-old girl.
The trial was scheduled to resume this morning in 35th Circuit Court, after a full day of proceedings Tuesday. Proceedings were scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m. today with closing arguments and jury instructions.
The alleged victim, whom The Argus-Press is not identifying, testified Tuesday that she met Atkinson when she was 14 and he was 22 through her cousin. They began communicating via social media.
The woman said Atkinson traveled to her Owosso residence July 30, 2018, while her adoptive parents were away for the weekend. She said she smoked marijuana with Atkinson.
The two then played videogames and watched a movie before the alleged sexual incident. Atkinson left for Mt. Pleasant at about 3 a.m. July 31, 2018.
The victim testified she never told her parents or reported the alleged incident to police, but began seeing a therapist, and told the therapist, who was required to report it to authorities.
Atkinson was charged in 2020 after the victim’s therapist reported the alleged incident to Owosso police in 2019.
Atkinson testified Tuesday, claiming he acted as a mentor to the girl because his family had adopted children in the past and he was sympathetic.
He denied ever meeting the victim in person and or having the alleged sexual incident. He admitted communicating with her via social media.
“I wanted to help her,” Atkinson said Tuesday afternoon. “But I couldn’t.”
He also testified that he had traveled to Owosso on July 30, 2018, but the purpose of his trip was to visit family.
FBI Special Agent Christopher Haas, who testified as an expert in cell site analysis, was involved in the investigation along with Owosso police. He told the jury Atkinson’s phone “pinged” in Owosso on the dates in question, and in Mt. Pleasant early July 31.
Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Brown questioned Atkinson when the defendant took the stand, and called Atkinson’s claim of traveling to Owosso on the dates in question “convenient.”
“No evidence, no witnesses, nothing but your story,” Brown said. “You don’t have a single witness to stand here today and corroborate your story, do you?”
Atkinson, who has no prior criminal record in Shiawassee County, was arraigned before 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson June 10, 2020, He pleaded not guilty and posted a $10,000 cash/surety bond the following day, and has been free while awaiting disposition of the charges.
Atkinson rejected a deal offered last week by prosecutors, under which he would have pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree CSC and the balance of charges would be dismissed.
Sentencing guidelines were estimated at three to five years in prison.
In Michigan, third-degree CSC is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Tuesday morning, defense attorney Robert Hinojosa told Judge Matthew Stewart that he intended to utilize an alibi defense. Stewart noted that the request was received at about 9 p.m. Monday night and he denied the request.
