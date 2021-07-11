OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St., announced the following menus for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Nov. 22.
The telephone number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The phone number is (989) 288-4122.
Durand hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Morrice Senior Center is 101 W. Mason St. The phone number is (517) 625-4270.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Curbside lunch to-go is served Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. It is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make reservations with the center you will be picking up from by 4:30 p.m. the day before.
Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60. Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Lunch Menus
Owosso Center
Monday — Chili with beef, tossed salad, fruit, crackers
Tuesday — Barbecue chicken, pasta salad, carrots, fruit, garlic cheese biscuit
Wednesday — Baked pork chops, mashed potatoes with gravy, dressing, mixed vegetables, applesauce
Thursday — Polish sausage and sauerkraut, diced redskin potatoes, fruit, roll
Friday — Spaghetti with meatballs, Italian beans, fruit, garlic toast
Durand and Morrice Centers
Monday — Chicken parmesan with spaghetti, green beans, garlic toast, fruit
Tuesday — Beef pepper steak over rice, carrot coins, egg roll, pineapple
Wednesday — Pork chop with gravy, scalloped potatoes, spinach, applesauce, roll, fruit crisp
Thursday — Chicken salad sandwich on croissant, tossed salad, fruit
Friday — Meatloaf, baked beans, sweet potatoes, peaches, roll
