LAINGSBURG — When he still lived in Laingsburg, last October, Jordan Winans went on a bow hunt of a lifetime seeking to bag a trophy whitetail buck in the hot spots of Buffalo County, Wisconsin and Winona County, Minnesota.
It was all captured by a television crew for an episode of the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance (USA) Brotherhood Outdoors and broadcast on the Sportsman Channel earlier this month. The cameras were rolling for a week, he said, and the show entitled “Whitetails to Walleye,” was broadcast the week of Aug. 5.
“It was just me and another hunter from Grand Rapids, Ryan Manser,” said Winans.
Winans, a 2012 graduate of St. Johns High School who moved to Midland just a few months ago, works as a wind power technician. In his mid 20s, he is a member of Utility Workers Union of American Local 104 and services large wind-driven turbines.
He said he applied for the dream hunt through his work.
“I work for Consumers Energy. We have a company called Union Sportsmen’s Alliance and they give away a dream hunt to union employees who apply for it,” Winans said. “So I put my application in and I work in the wind turbines … And they contacted me and kind of did a little phone interview and ended up telling me I won a trip.”
Winans and his hunting companion traveled to places nestled in rugged and fertile areas famous for producing record-book bucks. Yet after a week of hunting in the picturesque landscape, Winans was unable to kill the trophy buck.
“I wasn’t able to harvest a deer there (in Alma, Wisc.) but the experience was great, working with the film crew, Rusted Rooster,” Winans said. “They were awesome. The outfitters were great guys, Just seeing different geographical layouts compared to old Michigan. They’ve got bluffs, hills and just totally different hunting. It was pretty awesome.”
Winans said there was one instance which turned out to be a false alarm — because a potential deer, well within his sights, had a rack that would not have scored 150 inches.
“Yes, there was a deer that would have been a dandy that came out in front of us,” Winans said. “And it just wasn’t up to the 150-inch buck that was recommended to shoot. You know they advised you to shoot 150 or bigger. And the deer that came out in front of me wasn’t quite up to 150 from what I could see and I ended up passing him up.”
He said that despite coming up empty handed, the lost opportunity actually opened up another door — this time fishing for walleye.
“We did it (the hunt) for a week and obviously none of us killed any deer so they needed a backdrop story to fill in. So my dad (Ron Winans) and I participate in Walleye for Warriors. It’s a fishing tournament that they do out of Linwood Beach Marina in Linwood, MI (in the northern part of Bay County).”
Added Winans, “So the film crew came out and videotaped us taking a verteran out on a free fishing trip so that was our way of kind of giving back and also getting footage for the show.”
Winans said he was happy with how the show turned out when he watched it last week.
“It was a great show,” he said. “I watched it and they did a great job. So I was pleased to see that. We ended up catching a few fish shy of our limit for two people.”
For a complete lising of upcoming episodes of Brotherhood Outdoors, now in its 11th season, visit thesportsmanchannel.com/show/brotherhood-outdoors/81966.
To watch episodes online go to: www.myoutdoortv.com
