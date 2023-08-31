Shiawassee District Library expands collection thanks to efforts of dedicated Girl Scout

OWOSSO — Shiawassee District Library now offers a collection of free sheet music for checkout. This fresh addition to the library’s offerings comes thanks to the efforts of 18-year-old Owosso resident Natalie Thayer, who provided the materials as part of her Girls Scout Gold Award project.
The music was officially shelved at an open house event on Wednesday.
The Gold Award is the highest achievement within the Girl Scouts, with only around 5% of participants earning the award, per girlscouts.org
To receive the award, a scout must find “a cause in her community that she’s passionate about and make a long-lasting solution,” Thayer said Wednesday.
Thayer has been a Girl Scout with Owosso-based Troop 30006 since she was 5 years old, and always dreamed of completing a Gold Award project.
Krystal McCoy, Thayer’s first Girl Scout director, was in attendance at the open house Wednesday, and said she was proud to see Thayer continue through with the program.
“I’m just so elated. I’m very proud of her and she’s my only Girl Scout that went all the way through and accomplished this achievement, so it’s a pretty big deal,” McCoy said. “She’s definitely making the world a better deal, which is what being a Girl Scout is all about.”
Thayer’s decision to furnish the library with sheet music is a natural one.
Music has been a constant companion throughout her youth.
She’s played the clarinet, sung in the school choir and performed in Lebowsky Theater productions. She participated in her first Holiday Lebowsky production came at age 8.
Thayer explained how frustrating it was to try and find sheet music for extracurricular songs she wanted to learn on the clarinet.
Generally, if she was able to find anything at all, it would be behind an internet paywall. Sometimes she got lucky and found something she could access for free … except that it would be written for the trumpet. At least it’s in the same key.
“I could never find free sheet music when I was growing up and trying to find fun music to play. I often had to read blurry trumpet music for clarinet,” she said. “I thought: ‘There’s got to be a better and cheaper way.’ Music is crazy expensive, and musicians are expected to purchase music to practice, audition and build skills.”
Thayer enjoys Broadway, country, rock and pop. Taylor Swift is a particular favorite.
For her Gold Award project, Thayer has dedicated over 80 service hours and collected 40 pieces of sheet music through personal and community donations.
She advertised her project in local businesses, and found people have been “quite supportive and genuinely interested.”
She said that SDL Library Director Kim White was very receptive to the idea.
“I had a great time working with the library. They gave us the parameters of how to do this, and have been incredibly supportive, open and communicative,” Thayer said.
White said Thayer’s project fits SDL’s mission of enriching lives.
“We want to be a part of not only reading for pleasure but enriching people’s lives, and music is certainly a way you can do that. We already have downloadable music, so it makes sense that we’d have a collection of sheet music,” White said. “I think it’s fantastic to see what (Natalie’s) doing. When she approached me about this, I didn’t know there was a Gold Award for Girl Scouts. She’s worked hard since she was 5 years old and gives back to the community and this project is a way to top off her service.”
SDL has created a budget for the project and fully supports the collection’s expansion.
Thayer will attend Mott Community College this fall, where she plans to pursue a career in baking and pastry. Thayer made the refreshments for Wednesday’s open house herself. They included scratch-made versions of Girl Scout s’mores, thin mints and Samoas.
