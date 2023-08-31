Shiawassee District Library expands collection thanks to efforts of dedicated Girl Scout

Natalie Thayer, 18, shows off her Girl Scouts Gold Award project at an open house on Wednesday at the Shiawassee District Library in Owosso.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

OWOSSO — Shiawassee District Library now offers a collection of free sheet music for checkout. This fresh addition to the library’s offerings comes thanks to the efforts of 18-year-old Owosso resident Natalie Thayer, who provided the materials as part of her Girls Scout Gold Award project.

The music was officially shelved at an open house event on Wednesday.

