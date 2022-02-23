BANCROFT — Bancroft United Methodist Church is inviting the community for doughnuts, coffee and conversation on Fat Tuesday.
The event runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m. There is no charge to attend.
Bancroft United Methodist Church is located at 101 S. Beach St. in Bancroft.
