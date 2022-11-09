DURAND — Two contested Durand City Council seats have been won by two first-time candidates, per unofficial Shiawassee County Clerk’s Office tabulations on electionreporting.com.
At-Large
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
DURAND — Two contested Durand City Council seats have been won by two first-time candidates, per unofficial Shiawassee County Clerk’s Office tabulations on electionreporting.com.
At-Large
In the contest to see who would be the council’s at-large member, Sara Pettit looks to have won, defeating rival Amber Rochefort, 602 votes to 534.
Pettit, 34, has a non-profit background, having served on the development teams for St. Vincent Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army in Lansing.
Pettit’s experience with “community outreach in funds development and making fiscally responsible and sustainable decisions and spending money wisely,” well-suited her to a role in city government, she said prior to the election.
She was motivated to run by a desire to increase council accountability.
“I really feel that the residents of Durand need more transparency and collaboration from City Council. I know a lot of people are really frustrated or not feeling heard by council members when it is a large portion of what a council member is for,” she said.
Precinct 1
In City Precinct 1, Nicholas Florindi has unseated incumbent Constance Cobley by a tally of 282 votes to 258.
The 32-year-old Florindi (Durand Area High, Class of 2008) ran as a “competent leader” with “business experience,” stemming from a number of roles as an administrative assistant with a local entrepreneur, branch manager at a home improvement company in Lansing, an operations manager at a restaurant startup in East Lansing, a bookkeeper at a local air housing manufacturer and an insurance underwriter.
He said his top priority is to “bring people together and find commonalities. It’s from those commonalities I believe we can form a foundation for our culture and what it means to be from Durand, and also discover what it is that we do and do not want for Durand.”
Florindi’s win over the over Cobley is a fairly significant changing of the guard. The 70-year-old had served on the Durand council since 2013.
Precinct 2
Running unopposed, incumbent council member Rich Folaron, 70, received 574 votes against 18 write-in tallies. Folaron was first elected in 2016.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.