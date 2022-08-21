Linden man gets prison time in sex sting

CORUNNA — A Linden man was sentenced Friday to a minimum of two years and one month in prison, not to exceed 20 years, for attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex.
According to a previous Argus-Press report, Corey Mulanix, 27, was one of five men arrested during a sex-sting operation conducted by the Shiawassee Human Oppression Team (SHOT) Aug. 9, 2021. SHOT is comprised of members of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and police officers from the Perry, Durand, Laingsburg, Morrice, Corunna and Owosso departments. They also received assistance from the FBI.
The defendant showed predatory behavior prior to the attempted meet-up via chats between him and the undercover police officer, Prosecuting Attorney Scott Koerner said. “After knowing that the decoy was 15 years old, he says, ‘Sex is sex to me. The way I look at it, even if it wasn’t me, it would be someone else so it might as well be me haha.’”
Defense Attorney Frank Manley said while Mulanix did everything Koerner said he did — as well as asking for a picture to verify the decoy was a 15-year-old girl — he did not go into the chat looking for someone underage. This fact, he said, makes his client different than other predators. He later commented, “I think that probably somebody paid attention to him and he got into that euphoria and he just couldn’t stop.”
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart said the defendant did display pre-offense predatory conduct because he planned to provide marijuana and alcohol to a child, and he sent a picture of his private parts to the decoy with the belief he was speaking to a teenager instead of law enforcement.
Mulanix plead guilty to child sexually abusive activity July 13.
“Not to make any excuses, but I was using drugs, I was extremely depressed, my mental health was in a very bad place — still I’ve held myself completely accountable for my actions from the moment of my arrest and I believe my accountability has helped me change as much as I have,” Mulanix said.
Since the offense, he has partaken in individual and group therapy, sobriety and recovery groups for addicts and has found new faith in God, all of which he said he plans to use to change for the better. He also apologized to the court for his actions.
Stewart said Mulanix knew the consequences of his actions, even indicating via message to the decoy that he “was down, except the going to prison part.”
“You required proof that they’re not the police,” Stewart said.
Stewart quoted a message between Mulanix and the decoy: ‘Send me a picture with a piece of paper with my name and today’s date on it or something.”
“That doesn’t sound amateur to me, that’s a pretty sophisticated device to protect yourself,” Stewart said.
In addition to his sentence, Mulanix was ordered to pay court fines and costs totaling $1,052 and will have to register as a sex offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.