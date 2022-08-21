Linden man gets prison time in sex sting

Corey Mulanix awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Child Sexually Abusive Activity.

 Argus-Press Photo/Shelby Frink

CORUNNA — A Linden man was sentenced Friday to a minimum of two years and one month in prison, not to exceed 20 years, for attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex.

According to a previous Argus-Press report, Corey Mulanix, 27, was one of five men arrested during a sex-sting operation conducted by the Shiawassee Human Oppression Team (SHOT) Aug. 9, 2021. SHOT is comprised of members of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and police officers from the Perry, Durand, Laingsburg, Morrice, Corunna and Owosso departments. They also received assistance from the FBI.

