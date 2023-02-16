OWOSSO — A threat written on a school table caused Owosso Middle School to lock down Wednesday, according to an email sent by Superintendent Dr. Andrea Tuttle to parents.
“It was brought to our attention that a message was found written on a school table that read, ‘I’m gonna shoot up the school’ with some additional cursive writing that is illegible,” the email stated. “The secondary school campus was immediately placed in heightened secure mode suspending all student movement until police and administration have an opportunity to investigate. At this time, there is no active threat, but we take all situations seriously.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.