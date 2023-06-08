OWOSSO — An Owosso woman charged with felony child abuse after her infant child was discovered with three broken bones pleaded no contest at a last-chance hearing Wednesday afternoon, and now faces a potential prison sentence.

Jena Machala, 31, had been scheduled to go to trial Tuesday, but defense attorneys and the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office were able to agree on a no contest (nolo contendre) plea.

Mother Hen

I hope she loses permanent custody of all her children, including the twins she is now pregnant with. Children deserve to live in a safe, loving household.

