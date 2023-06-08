OWOSSO — An Owosso woman charged with felony child abuse after her infant child was discovered with three broken bones pleaded no contest at a last-chance hearing Wednesday afternoon, and now faces a potential prison sentence.
Jena Machala, 31, had been scheduled to go to trial Tuesday, but defense attorneys and the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office were able to agree on a no contest (nolo contendre) plea.
The no contest plea somewhat shields Machala from pleading guilty to felony child abuse, which could be used against her in a pending probate court case in which her parental rights may be terminated.
Machala entered the no contest plea to one count of attempted second-degree child abuse. Shiawassee County Prosecutor said minimum sentencing guidelines are estimated at 0-17 months.
Judge Matthew Stewart accepted the plea and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. July 14.
Machala was visibly emotional at Wednesday’s hearing, crying and telling Stewart she “didn’t want to lose any of (her) kids.”
She also has one older child than the infant in question, and is pregnant with twins, which she said are due in October. Stewart ordered bond in the case continued, due to potential health risks. Last week, Machala rejected a similar plea agreement, under which she would have pleaded guilty to an identical charge.
A June 21, 2022, Michigan State Police investigation found that Machala’s infant child, identified only by initials in court documents, was first taken to Memorial Hospital in Owosso, then to Sparrow Health in Lansing, where it was discovered the 3- month-old infant had a broken right femur, broken left-side sixth rib, and a fractured left tibia.
Machala told MSP investigators that she believed the infant’s leg was broken when she removed her from a swing. At least one of the fractures was estimated by an attending doctor to be from 10 days to several weeks old.
The doctor told police the injuries were “consistent with abuse.” Machala’s phone was seized and analyzed by MSP, and she had sent a text message to an acquaintance that she heard a “popping” sound when she inspected the infant’s leg, and that one leg seemed “floppier” than the other.
Stewart ordered Machala have no contact with children until at least her sentencing date, but did say that if Child Protective Services allows her to have supervised visits, he would not interfere.
Immediately following Machala’s plea hearing, the infant’s father Dawyane Aprill, who Machala said is her ex-boyfriend during Wednesday’s hearing, is currently incarcerated with the Michigan Department of Corrections, was scheduled for a felony domestic violence hearing in which Machala is listed as the victim.
Aprill’s defense attorney Robert Hinojosa stated his client would not be accepting any plea agreement, and would take his case to trial.
(1) comment
I hope she loses permanent custody of all her children, including the twins she is now pregnant with. Children deserve to live in a safe, loving household.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.