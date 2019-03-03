OWOSSO — Even before his birth, Luke Ford’s parents knew he would have Down’s syndrome.
However, they never could’ve guessed how sports would play a part in his development and how it would inspire him as he grew older, culminating this week in a meeting with Michigan State University’s sports mascot, Sparty.
“Luke has always been a sportsman,” his mother Judy Ford said. “He’s been involved with a lot of youth sports. As he got older he started to get involved with Special Olympics.”
Growing up there wasn’t one particular sport he gravitated to, he liked to play them all.
“He has always played any kind of sport he could as soon as he could,” she said. “He’s always had balls, bats and every other piece of equipment. He played soccer when the shin guards came up above his knee caps.”
Luke wrestled, ran track, was involved in gymastics and was in a dance group class.
But there was one game in particular in elementary school that captured Luke’s attention.
“Basketball had always seemed to be his game,” Judy Ford said. “He has played for a lot of years, including managing the team in high school.
“In (sixth grade), he had to stop playing competitively because he had an instability in the first two vertabrae, which is real common for people with Down’s syndrome.”
Luke was getting ready for his biggest year of basketball when he received disheartening news.
“He was getting ready to play sixth grade basketball,” she said. “He had been living to play sixth grade basketball. Then the doctor called and said he has to stop all contact sports. That crushed him.”
He worked hard throughout all four years of high school in a weight and strengthening class to build up his neck muscles, which allowed him to participate in sports again.
“He had some coaches that were willing to let him play,” she said. “Some coaches aren’t willing to take on a person with special needs, and they’re not always shy about telling you that. More often than not, you run into a coach that has a very generous spirit and lets anybody participate.”
Luke started to work out with the basketball team, practicing and dressing for the games — which led to a big promotion.
“After some negotiating he was able to be on the varsity basketball team,” she said. “That was probably the most enormous joy for him. They arranged for him to be in a game and ran a play just for him.”
In a 2011 game against Mason, he got the ball, took a shot and made it. Luke was then supposed to sub out, but there was a delay. In the mean time, Luke stole the ball, took another shot and nearly made another basket.
“So that was pretty exciting,” Judy Ford said. “Eventually the game stopped and the coach was able to make a substitution before the game went too much further, but that was his big moment.”
After graduation, Luke was a regular on the basketball circuits of the Special Olympics until he stopped playing.
“He’s a very good player,” Judy Ford said. “He really loves it. At some point he decided that he was done playing, and we’re not exactly sure why. We think it might be a health issue and maybe he was having pain while playing. He hasn’t really identified it for us.”
To stay involved with sports, Luke brought up the idea of being the mascot for Owosso High School. After getting the OK, the Fords went to work on creating a mascot. He and his family thought it would be interesting to become a mascot like the one he met years ago at school.
“I have always liked Sparty,” Luke Ford said. “Ever since I was a little boy and Sparty came to my school (Central Elementary) to visit. This was in the third or fourth grade, and I have loved Sparty ever since.”
Now at 27, Luke Ford regularly watches the Michigan State basketball games on TV and attends at least one game every season. He has met Sparty in the past thanks to his father, Thomas, joining the Rebounders Club a few years ago, which allows members to have lunch with the team and coaches.
“We wondered what we could put together for him,” Judy Ford said. “When you go online, and look at mascots, there’s just a ton of things to choose from. One of his Special Olympic teams was the Ravens, but it wasn’t too practical to make.”
Eventually they came up with the thought of a shining star, which Judy Ford was comfortable putting together.
“I knew that would be a costume I could do,” she said. “I was sure I could build a star, but I wasn’t too sure about the other ideas we came across first. Luke thought the star was great. It was a pretty manageable costume for him to get around in, so that’s how we settled on the costume.”
Next, the family had to think of a name, so he could be referenced during the games and at other events.
“We just figured a star is shiny, but we didn’t want to call him that,” she said. “So then we decided to go with Sparky because stars sparkle and it seemed to fit really well.”
John Hankerd, owner of Hankerd Sportswear, added the Special Olympic oath to the back of Sparky’s costume and made other customizations to the outfit to make it more special.
“The Special Olympics thought it was a great idea,” Judy Ford said. “They welcomed him with open arms, so it’s all been good ever since.”
Monday, Luke, his sister Erin and his mother Judy had the opportunity to meet with the person who portrays Sparty at the MSU Union to receive pointers on how to perfect mascot skills.
“I told Sparky to never stand still,” “Sparty” said, staying in character for the meeting. “I’m always moving my arms around and doing something. Even if it’s just hands on hips or the arms are folded. All poses are okay just as long as you don’t stand like a statue.”
Sparty went over some basic ways to get the crowd involved that included the wave, dancing to the music and simply engaging fans one-on-one.
“Sparky has great vision in his costume,” Sparty said. “So he can see a lot of things that other mascots can’t which he could use to his advantage. He has the ability to really get the crowd involved through different actions. Every mascot should have its own character and personality.”
Training to be Sparty can take different amounts of time for different people. Sometimes the actors learn the skills in just four hours and for others it could take 20 hours or more.
“Every situation and event is different,” Sparty said. “There’s football games, basketball games and other events where different things have to be learned. You’re always learning and you’re always training when you’re a mascot. You always have to adapt to each environment.”
After the meeting, Judy Ford reflected on her family’s time with Sparty.
“It was very exciting,” she said. “We all had a wonderful time. He’s been practicing some of the moves that Sparty showed him which were really great. I think it helped to validate him as a mascot to actually talk to Sparty and being treated like he was one of them.”
