OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Community Foundation, Cook Family Foundation and United Way of Genesee serving Shiawassee County have coordinated 18 local nonprofits to participate in the global Giving Tuesday NOW initiative.
Beginning today, and running through Tuesday, local area nonprofits are committed to Raising Up Shiawassee by rallying their support, thanking the community and encouraging generosity in all forms, the foundation said in a press release.
Participants of the GivingTuesdayNOW movement include:
The ARC of Mid-Michigan
Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts
Catholic Charities
Safe Center
The Cook Family Foundation
Shiawassee Arts Center
DeVries Nature Conservancy
Shiawassee Community Foundation
Friends of the Shiawassee River
Shiawassee Family YMCA
Girls on the Run Mid-Michigan
Shiawassee Hope
Great Start Shiawassee
Shiawassee Humane Society
Hunger Network United Way of Genesee serving Shiawassee County
The Laingsburg Clothesline
Voices for Children Advocacy Center
(hashtag)GivingTuesdayNow is a new global day of giving and unity that will take place Tuesday, in addition to the regularly scheduled Dec 1, 2020, GivingTuesday as an emergency response to the need caused by COVID-19.
The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world.
Nonprofits will post messages of thanks and stories of generosity that have been so prevalent within our community. They will unite Tuesday by posting on their website a compilation video that was taped from their homes.
“As a global community, we can mourn this moment of extreme crisis while also finding the opportunity to support one another. We each have the power to make an impact with acts of generosity, no matter how small, and to ensure the sustainability of organizations and services that are crucial to the care and support of our communities,” said Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday. “GivingTuesdayNow is a chance for us to stand united and use grassroots generosity to show that we are all in this together, beginning to end. Even as many face financial uncertainty, generosity is not about size. From calling an elderly neighbor to chat to offering translation help; from showing gratitude to our healthcare workers to donating to your local food bank, every act of kindness is a beacon of hope in this crisis. We all have something to give, and every act of human consideration and kindness matters.”
Those interested in joining these organization’s GivingTuesdayNow efforts can visit their websites or go to raiseupshiawassee.org. To donate, go to raiseupshiawassee.org or donate directly to your local charitable organization.
For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit givingtuesday.org, facebook.com/GivingTuesday or follow @GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesdayNow on Twitter.
