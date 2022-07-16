Rainbow Bar shooter receives minimum of 15 years

By SHELBY FRINK
For the Argus-Press
CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced Friday to a minimum of 15 years to the Michigan Department of Corrections for attempted murder in connection with last December’s shooting at Rainbow Bar in Westown.
Christopher Stubbs pled guilty to the charge June 9.
“Ten seconds changed my life,” said Stubbs before sentencing. “There’s no explanation for my actions.”
Stubbs fired multiple shots, injuring one, in the December incident. The victim was described as a “friend” of Stubbs by defense attorney Doug Corwin who was shot after Stubbs and the victim exchanged “heated words.”
“We are lucky nobody else was hurt — he’s been very grateful nobody else has been hurt in this matter,” said Corwin. “Unfortunately, it was his friend that ended up getting shot.”
“He’s one of the few clients that I have that has actually shown true remorse,” Corwin said.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart questioned Stubbs’ display of contrition.
“He declined to make a statement. Where’s the remorse?” Stewart asked.
Corwin said Stubbs communicated his remorse in conversations that were not recorded in the report. He added that Stubbs was cooperative and honest about everything found in the report, including his history of substance abuse.
Although Stubbs eventually turned himself in, Judge Stewart said he tried to obstruct justice by getting rid of evidence.
Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Graham Leach described Stubbs’ efforts.
“After the defendant was incarcerated, he was making telephone calls that were done in an effort to hide the weapon used in this incident,” said Leach. “The weapon was ultimately recovered.”
Stubbs’ sentence is not to exceed 45 years, with a credit of 201 days. He was also ordered to pay financial obligations to the court.
The victim of the shooting has recovered from his injuries but did not address the court.
This is Stubbs’ first felony offense. He is also facing pending charges for domestic violence.
Leach said the bar was crowded and thus the defendant put many lives in danger.
“The police ultimately found 11 casings in the bar area — that could be 11 potential homicides right there,” Leach said. He added that Stubbs was intoxicated from using controlled substances prior to the incident and that he continued to fire the weapon outside of the bar.
There are no records of Stubbs legally owning the gun.
“Mr. Stubbs at this point is a danger to society,” Leach said.
