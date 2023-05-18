County Board discusses creation of potential housing authority at agenda-light meeting

Courtesy Photo The St. Joseph County Veterans Memorial is seen outside the St. Joseph County Courthouse in Centreville. A trip to St. Joseph County inspired Shiawassee County Board Chairman Greg Brodeur to propose creation of a Shiawassee County Housing Authority.

CORUNNA — Light on agenda items, the majority of the Wednesday’s Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners meeting was occupied by a discussion of a new potential government entity in Shiawassee County: a housing authority.

County Attorney Eric Morris kicked off the nearly 25 minute discussion with a presentation on the idea. He compared the idea to the board’s creation of the county Land Bank Authority in 2021.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.