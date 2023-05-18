County Board discusses creation of potential housing authority at agenda-light meeting

CORUNNA — Light on agenda items, the majority of the Wednesday’s Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners meeting was occupied by a discussion of a new potential government entity in Shiawassee County: a housing authority.
County Attorney Eric Morris kicked off the nearly 25 minute discussion with a presentation on the idea. He compared the idea to the board’s creation of the county Land Bank Authority in 2021.
Like a housing authority would be, the Lank Bank Authority is a separate entity from the board, but one the board maintains some controls over, including having sole discretion to appoint members to the authority.
This, Morris said, provides the board with a great degree of control over the strategic direction and financial control of the authority.
Morris endorsed the idea of a specialized housing authority, citing homelessness in vulnerable populations in the county, including veterans and those in pre-trial services and the county’s treatment court. He said the authority would primarily focus on creating temporary and transitional housing.
“The purpose of the authority would be to purchase, operate, improve and maintain any structure with a lawful government purpose attached to it, and the authority would be able to purchase/maintain property, enter into contracts and issue bonds,” he said. “The common denominator across all of our vulnerable populations in the county appears to be the lack of housing, whether it be temporary, transitional or permanent.”
Board Chairman Greg Brodeur said the idea to establish a housing authority came from a trip to St. Joseph County that he took earlier in 2023, where he learned about a similar program they already established. Brodeur said the creation of the authority would allow the entity to seek grant money that the county couldn’t, including grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Section 8 — a federally funded program program that provides rental assistance to families and individuals who have low incomes.
The idea of starting a new government entity runs counter to Brodeur’s small-government instincts, but he said that, on the whole, he thought the idea was merited.
“I see a lot of upsides. I found out when we were in St. Joseph’s County that if we are going to do anything either with veterans or the county corrections advisory board, we have to have a housing authority in order to basically collect rents,” he said. “There’s always to me some danger as a conservative person in establishing a new governmental unit, but the control will stay with this body and this is a fairly conservative body financially because we appoint the board.”
Brodeur emphasized that the idea of adding a housing authority was still in the discussion phase amongst commissioners, and he said the board had no immediate plans to vote on any related measures.
Commissioner Thomas Emery expressed support for the idea.
“I kind of like the idea that they become part of us. The little I know about it, I’m just concerned that we don’t create something that is going to get beyond our control. The social merit as described by the chairman is very positive and very good. I’m just concerned about another governmental entity and we have to have solid control,” he said.
Commissioner Brad Howard said he would want to see data relating to homelessness in the county before he’d want to proceed with establishing the authority.
“I want to understand the why, what the need is in the county right now before we go through the how we implement it,” he said. “We know we can do it; other counties have done it and it’s obviously possible and feasible, but we should first look at the data. Is it a necessary requirement that we need to create a new government body and create more government?”
