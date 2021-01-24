Camel Cup raises money for disaster services

OWOSSO — The Kiwanis Club of Shiawassee-Owosso helps to organize and host the annual Camel Cup races that benefit the American Red Cross of Mid-Michigan Chapter; Shiawassee Service Center.
However, because of COVID-19, the spring 2020 Camel Cup races had to be postponed and eventually canceled. Community sponsors still donated their sponsorship funds and the American Red Cross Mid-Michigan Chapter Shiawassee Service Center received $4,415 in donations to continue helping people of Shiawassee County.
“We are very grateful for the financial support this event provides for our disaster response as we continue to assist residents affected by home fires, our single largest disaster,” said Kelly King, Mid-Michigan Red Cross executive director.
The Kiwanis Club of Shiawassee-Owosso noted donors included J&S Tire andService, Baker College, Baker College Student Nurses Association, PFCU, Stechschulte Farms, TRI-MER Corporation, 4-D Trucking, Memorial Healthcare, Kingsbury Insurance Agency, Fitness Coliseum, CLH Insurance Agency, Owosso Township firefighters, Mary Rice and friends, Shiawassee County treatment courts, Mowinski Financial, Shiawassee Family YMCA, Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes and Dort Financial Credit Union.
